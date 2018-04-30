'Solo: A Star Wars Story': New footage released

By @sachintrivedig on
Solo
A poster of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Star Wars Movies/ Facebook

A new featurette of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” has been released online, and the video gives the fans a better look at the evolution of Han (Alden Ehrenreich) into the character that everyone knows and loves. Director Ron Howard also appears in the video to talk about making the film and about the visuals.

The visuals say it all, and the director pointed out in the video [see below] that the upcoming movie is different from anything else that the fans of the franchise have seen before. The plot is set at a time and place where the Empire controls everything.

People across the galaxy are struggling to survive, and then Han Solo arrives on the scene. The hero is a free spirited man, but the cast members of the film reveal that the movie will show the character from the time before he got to be the way he was in the earlier movies.

Han appears to join the Empire at first. But, he eventually takes a different route. The battle scenes in the film are also exciting to watch.

Howard summed up the film as a rites of passage. There are a number of tests and trials that Han needs to pass in order to become the lovable scoundrel.

There are two important scenes in the film. The first is Han’s game with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), in which he is expected to win the Millennium Falcon, and the second is the hero meeting Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) for the very first time.

Han will be able to pull off some exciting things because he is reckless. “He does these stupid things that should never work, and they do,” Emilia Clark (Qi’ Ra) says in the video.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is set to be released on May 24 in Australia.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Leaked pictures
‘Bull’ season 2episode 21 preview video
‘Outlander’ season 4 completes another ‘great’ filming day
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Bachelorette party
‘Winds of Winter’ theory envisions bigger role for Sam
‘Winds of Winter’ theory on the prince who was promised
'Solo: A Star Wars Story': New footage released
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Ron Howard explains new world
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car