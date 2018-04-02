'Solo: A Star Wars Story': Ron Howard teases space battle

Each new movie is supposed to bring something new to the table, and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is expected to be heavily based on the ground. However, Director Ron Howard teased a new picture of a space battle in the film.

The director and his team are currently busy finishing the visual effects of the film. They are at the ILM studios, putting the final touches to the film.

Howard shared a new picture online [see below] from the editing room. The picture teases a space action sequence in the film. The still mostly shows TIE fighters attacking. Is this from the same battle sequence from the trailer that showed large space creatures with tentacles?

The tentacles creature in the trailer appears to be the same one that was seen in the finale episode of “Star Wars Rebels” animation TV series. However, the fans may not get to see the Ghost crew because the upcoming movie is based a few years before the rebellion against the Empire actually began.

There are still plenty of good scenes to look forward to, especially for the fans of the original movie trilogy. The movie will show a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Lando (Donald Glover), while introducing exciting new characters like Qi’Ra (Eilia Clarke).

While the fans have seen teasers from the upcoming movie, Howard has confirmed that another full trailer is on the way. Replying to a fan query, the director confirmed that there is one more trailer that is on the way [see below], however he didn’t reveal when exactly the new video will be out.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will be released on May 24 in Australia. This is the second spin-off film form the franchise, the first one being “Rogue One.” Will Howard’s movie continue with the tradition of delivering massive success to the franchise?

Credit: Ron Howard/ Twitter