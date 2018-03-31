'Solo: A Star Wars Story': A lighter side of the Empire

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will reportedly show the Empire in a new light. The last time the fans saw the Empire it was in the movie “Rogue One,” and now the upcoming movie will show new aspects to it.

The fans of the franchise have always seen the Empire as this tyrannical force that rules the galaxy with an iron fist. However, according to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below] the upcoming movie will show a lighter side of the Empire.

“Solo” is set 10 years before the events in “A New Hope.” The Empire apparently was quite different at that time, and the trailer also teased this with the attitude and demeanour of the officer recruiting Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich).

Mike believes that the movie will show Han working for the Empire as a pilot, but he will eventually rebel. So, there could be a lot of comedy and lighter moments in the first act of the film. Some of the Lego leaks also supposedly show Han in Imperial uniforms. Will the fans see the swashbuckling hero pilot a TIE fighter?

While the movie will show the lighter side of the Empire, there is another sinister group with the main villain in the film. A criminal group called Cloud Riders will be the main antagonist in the film. Add to this there is going to be a droid crime syndicate and Pyke syndicate from the “Clone Wars” series.

The next trailer of the upcoming film is expected to be released just before the release of the Marvel film “Avengers: Infinity War.” The video is expected to tease new footage from the film, which will give the fans a better idea about the plot and the action sequences.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will be released on May 24 in Australia. The film has been directed by Ron Howard.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube