'Solo: A Star Wars Story': International trailer released

By @sachintrivedig on
A poster of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Star Wars Movies/ Facebook

New scenes from “Solo: A Star Wars Story” have been released in a trailer aimed at the international audience. The plot of the film focuses on the early life of the iconic character Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich).

The very first scene of the international trailer posted on YouTube shows Han starting up a ship, presumably the Millennium Falcon. The hot shot pilot has always wanted to be the best pilot in the galaxy, and the film will show this journey.

Over the course of the film, Han will meet some familiar characters. It is not clear if the movie will show his first meeting with Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), but it certainly seems like it will show how he won the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) in a game of sabacc.

The trailer shows Lando, and a new character called Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke), who is accompanied by a droid. There are also other alien characters that the fans will get to see in the film.

As far as Lando is concerned, the trailer teases a potential love interest. There are multiple planets that the hero will travel to. The movie also features some interesting action sequences that appear to be gritty in tone, just like “Rogue One” was.

The main villain in the film is Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). The timeline in which the movie is based allows for other big villains from the franchise to also make an appearance. The most highly anticipated villain that the fans are looking forward to see in the movie is the mercenary Bobba Fett, but the character’s appearance hasn’t been confirmed yet.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is set to be released on May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US. The film has been directed by Ron Howard, and some of the other cast members of the film are Woody Harrelson (Tobias Beckett) and Thandie Newton (Val). 

