'Star Wars: Episode 9': Four new characters reportedly being added

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Four new characters will reportedly be joining “Star Wars: Episode 9.” While one of these characters is a female lead in the film, the others are important characters who may take the place of characters like Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern). The following article contains spoilers.

“The Last Jedi” introduced important new characters like Vice Admiral Holdo, DJ (Benicio Del Toro), and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran). According to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below] the upcoming film will also introduce such new characters.

Holdo, Snoke (Andy Serkis), and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) will not be coming back in the next film. The concluding story will introduce new characters, but it remains to be seen if these characters will be just as significant as the former Supreme Leader of the First Order, or if they will be like DJ; playing a small but significant role in the plot.

The one big character the upcoming movie will introduce is Mara. Some fans are connecting this name to the one from the non-canon Expanded Universe, in which a character named Mara Jade played an important role.

If Mara Jade is the mother of Rey (Daisy Ridley), the character may appear in a flash back sequence to show how she married Luke (Mark Hamill) and under what circumstances she had to abandon her child. The other possibility is that Mara is still alive, and she will take on the leadership position in the Resistance, which will be significant especially because Luke is no more.

Principal photography of “Star Wars: Episode 9” is expected to begin by the end of July. Some of the main cast members should begin training for the film next month. The confirmed cast members of the film are Ridley, John Boyega (Finn), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), and Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata).

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
