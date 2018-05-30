'Star Wars: Episode 9': Colin Trevorrow had Luke Skywalker on his mind

Colin Trevorrow was initially chosen to helm “Star Wars: Episode 9,” but he left the project later. In a recent interview the director spoke about working on the film, and it looks like he had plans of bringing back the iconic character Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Even though he had to exit the film project, Trevorrow has only good things to say about the franchise. In an interview with Empire, the director talked about cherishing the experience he had working on the film for that short duration when he was at the helm.

Trevorrow is a fan of the franchise, and recalled what it meant for people to watch the original trilogy when those films hit the theatres back then. The director said that the movies from the franchise are a “gift,” and he didn’t want to spoil the way the fans will get to experience these films now by talking too much about the work that happens behind-the-scenes. He felt that talking about how the films are made will make the fans feel that these stories are just movies, taking away the magic.

Talking about the things he will cherish about working on the film, Trevorrow said that he got to tell the story to George Lucas, the creator of the franchise, and to Hamill, who he referred to by his character name of Luke Skywalker.

Luke Skywalker is one of the biggest names in the franchise. The fact that Trevorrow spoke to Hamill about the script of “Episode 9” suggests that he had a plan to bring back the character.

Readers should note that JJ Abrams is the director of the upcoming film, and he has developed a new script with his team. The fans may have to wait for sometime after the film is released, to see what Trevorrow had initially planned, if he or others choose to talk about it in the future.