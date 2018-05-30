'Star Wars: Episode 9': Colin Trevorrow had Luke Skywalker on his mind

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Colin Trevorrow was initially chosen to helm “Star Wars: Episode 9,” but he left the project later. In a recent interview the director spoke about working on the film, and it looks like he had plans of bringing back the iconic character Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Even though he had to exit the film project, Trevorrow has only good things to say about the franchise. In an interview with Empire, the director talked about cherishing the experience he had working on the film for that short duration when he was at the helm.

Trevorrow is a fan of the franchise, and recalled what it meant for people to watch the original trilogy when those films hit the theatres back then. The director said that the movies from the franchise are a “gift,” and he didn’t want to spoil the way the fans will get to experience these films now by talking too much about the work that happens behind-the-scenes. He felt that talking about how the films are made will make the fans feel that these stories are just movies, taking away the magic.

Talking about the things he will cherish about working on the film, Trevorrow said that he got to tell the story to George Lucas, the creator of the franchise, and to Hamill, who he referred to by his character name of Luke Skywalker.

Luke Skywalker is one of the biggest names in the franchise. The fact that Trevorrow spoke to Hamill about the script of “Episode 9” suggests that he had a plan to bring back the character.

Readers should note that JJ Abrams is the director of the upcoming film, and he has developed a new script with his team. The fans may have to wait for sometime after the film is released, to see what Trevorrow had initially planned, if he or others choose to talk about it in the future.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Cast members meet fans on set
‘Suits’ season 8: Katherine Heigl teases her entry
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Plan to fight Ghost
‘The Walking Dead’ season 9: Lauren Cohan in fewer episodes
Meghan Markle’s acting career now detailed in her royal bio page
Meghan Markle’s acting career now detailed in her royal bio page
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Mark Hamill James Gunn meet
James Gunn and Mark Hamill meet for coffee
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car