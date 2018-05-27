'Star Wars: Episode 9': Billy Dee Williams workout routine suggests his return

By @sachintrivedig on
Lando
Actor Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian in "Star Wars." Facebook/ Star Wars

The surprise new entry in “Star Wars: Episode 9” may be that of Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams). The character was an important part of the original trilogy, but hasn’t made an appearance in the new trilogy yet; even though the other major characters like Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) have already been seen.

Williams recently celebrated his 81st birthday, and according to a report by ComicBook, he has been doing some physical training three times a week with a professional trainer and he is on a new diet. Readers should note that Hamill and Fisher also had to go through such training before reprising their respective roles in the new trilogy.

The return of Lando was considered for “The Last Jedi” for the role played by Benicio Del Toro (DJ). The director of the film Rian Johnson previously explained that Lando was considered for the sequel, but him doing what DJ did, which is betray his friends to the First Order, would have been unacceptable to the audience because such betrayal isn’t something that the character would do. There was no other place in the story for the character to appear so the idea was not explored any further.

Will there be an opportunity for Lando to appear in the next film? Williams has already reprised his role in the video game “Star Wars: Battlefront II,” in which he leant his voice for his character. Now, with the physical training and the new diet the actor may be ready to reprise his role in the flesh.

The timing of the training also points to Lando’s return. The cast members of “Star Wars: Episode 9” are supposed to start their training this month, and it looks like Williams has joined the team. Filming for “Star Wars: Episode 9” is expected to begin soon.

