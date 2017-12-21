'Star Trek Discovery' spoilers: Producer reveals whether Spock will appear

The mention of Spock in “Star Trek Discover” has opened the door for the character to make an appearance in season 2 or later. At a press conference at the New York Comic Con Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman addressed this specific issue. The following article contains spoilers.

The new TV series takes place in the same universe as the one seen in the original TV series, Goldsman admitted at the New York Comic Con, Comic Book reports. However, this doesn’t mean that there will be an overlap between the two shows any time soon. What this means is that there are no plans yet to bring in popular characters like Spock into the new show.

The new TV series is set 10 years before the events in the original series. Goldsman is also aware of all the issues related to how some of the aspects on the show are non-canon, and he promised to address all these issues before the story catches up with the original series.

Goldsman also pointed out that the new TV series is mostly driven by character story rather than the plot. Although each major character on the show has his/her storyline, the main focus has always been on the protagonist Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).

The one thing that the producers will have to explain more than anything else is the new technology called the spore drive, which was missing in the original series. The ability to slip in and out of a battle has given the Federation an edge in this war against the Klingons, but there are issues when it comes to its use at the moment.

The TV series has been well received by the fans so far, so it will be interesting to see how the producers plan to reconcile the show with the original series. The success of the TV series has already led to an expansion of Pinewood Toronto Studios, Comic Book reports.