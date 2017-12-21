'Star Trek Discovery' spoilers: Producer reveals whether Spock will appear

By @sachintrivedig on
Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

The mention of Spock in “Star Trek Discover” has opened the door for the character to make an appearance in season 2 or later. At a press conference at the New York Comic Con Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman addressed this specific issue. The following article contains spoilers.

The new TV series takes place in the same universe as the one seen in the original TV series, Goldsman admitted at the New York Comic Con, Comic Book reports. However, this doesn’t mean that there will be an overlap between the two shows any time soon. What this means is that there are no plans yet to bring in popular characters like Spock into the new show.

The new TV series is set 10 years before the events in the original series. Goldsman is also aware of all the issues related to how some of the aspects on the show are non-canon, and he promised to address all these issues before the story catches up with the original series.

Goldsman also pointed out that the new TV series is mostly driven by character story rather than the plot. Although each major character on the show has his/her storyline, the main focus has always been on the protagonist Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).

The one thing that the producers will have to explain more than anything else is the new technology called the spore drive, which was missing in the original series. The ability to slip in and out of a battle has given the Federation an edge in this war against the Klingons, but there are issues when it comes to its use at the moment.

The TV series has been well received by the fans so far, so it will be interesting to see how the producers plan to reconcile the show with the original series. The success of the TV series has already led to an expansion of Pinewood Toronto Studios, Comic Book reports.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
NBA Trade News: Thunder not ready to move Paul George
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
2017 Ashes: Australia clinch 3-0 series victory at Perth
Jarryd Hayne likely to escape ban over sexual assault claim
Jarryd Hayne likely to escape ban over sexual assault claim
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Storyline teased
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: What to expect
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 12 spoilers
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Poe had a different role
'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 9 preview: Toughest challenge yet
‘Young Sheldon’ episode 9 preview: Teaching Georgie math
'NCIS' season 15 episode 11 spoilers: Bishop and Torres go undercover
'NCIS' season 15 episode 11 ‘High Tide’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car