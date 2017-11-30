'Star Trek Discovery' prequel comics tell T'Kuvma story

The Klingons are a big part of the plot in “Star Trek Discovery.” Now that the show is on a mid-season break the fans can pick up the tie-in comics that are based a few years before the events of the TV series. In a recent interview, the writers of the comics, one of whom is also a writer of the show, shared their insights about developing the storylines and the characters.

In an interview with Den of Geek, the comic series author Kirsten Beyer said that they chose the Klingons for their comics because the species plays an important role on the show. They felt that the importance of the Klingons warranted a “deeper exploration,” and to make sure that their side of the story was also fleshed out adequately.

Since the comics are a prequel, the major focus will be on T’Kuvma (Chris Obi). Beyer pointed out that the TV series was no in a position to dwell deeply into this character’s back story, and the show couldn’t spend time explaining the inner workings of the Klingon Empire. That’s where the comics come in.

The Klingons are warriors, but over the years they have all evolved. The authors revealed that the comics show how T’Kuvma in many ways resembles the ancient traditions of his people, and at the same time there are areas where he departs from the old teachings, making him a complex character.

The story for the comics was mostly developed independently of the TV series. However, since Beyer is a part of the writers’ room on the show he is keenly aware of the developments of the story there. Beyer added that their work for the comics actually informed and shaped the Klingon storyline on the show.

The first comic in a four-part series of “Star Trek Discovery” comics is titled “The Light of Kahless.” It has been published by IDW.