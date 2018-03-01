'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: The next big enemy may be the Romulans

The new enemies that the heroes will have to deal with in “Star Trek Discovery” season 2 may be the Romulan Empire. A new report examines a clue that was featured in the season 1 finale that seems to suggest the introduction of the new faction in the galaxy. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired and a theory about the upcoming storyline.

When an away team led by Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) landed in the Klingon home world Qo’nos they encountered different species enjoying life or making a trade. According to a report by ComicBook, one of the scenes from this episode shows a clue that appears to tease the existence of a familiar enemy faction.

Graffiti on the wall in Qo’nos appears to be the symbol of the Romulan Empire, a familiar faction in the “Star Trek” universe that is yet to make an appearance on the show. The major focus on the show so far has been the fight between the Federation and the klingon Empire, but with the war finally coming to an end in the season 1 finale, there may be a new enemy to fight in season 2.

The Klingon Empire may have had contacts with the Romulans, since the two species have been in existence for a long time. However, the relations between the two may not be cordial because the Klingons believe the Romulans to be dishonourable and untrustworthy. This explains why the war was only fought between the Federation and the Klingons, with no other outside influence.

Both sides have suffered in the war, but the losses of the Federation are very heavy, making it a good target for an attack. Will the Romulans take advantage of the situation and go to war in season 2? The producers are yet to confirm the plot of the show.