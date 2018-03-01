'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: The next big enemy may be the Romulans

By @sachintrivedig on
Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

The new enemies that the heroes will have to deal with in “Star Trek Discovery” season 2 may be the Romulan Empire. A new report examines a clue that was featured in the season 1 finale that seems to suggest the introduction of the new faction in the galaxy. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired and a theory about the upcoming storyline.

When an away team led by Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) landed in the Klingon home world Qo’nos they encountered different species enjoying life or making a trade. According to a report by ComicBook, one of the scenes from this episode shows a clue that appears to tease the existence of a familiar enemy faction.

Graffiti on the wall in Qo’nos appears to be the symbol of the Romulan Empire, a familiar faction in the “Star Trek” universe that is yet to make an appearance on the show. The major focus on the show so far has been the fight between the Federation and the klingon Empire, but with the war finally coming to an end in the season 1 finale, there may be a new enemy to fight in season 2.

The Klingon Empire may have had contacts with the Romulans, since the two species have been in existence for a long time. However, the relations between the two may not be cordial because the Klingons believe the Romulans to be dishonourable and untrustworthy. This explains why the war was only fought between the Federation and the Klingons, with no other outside influence.

Both sides have suffered in the war, but the losses of the Federation are very heavy, making it a good target for an attack. Will the Romulans take advantage of the situation and go to war in season 2? The producers are yet to confirm the plot of the show.

Related
Join the Discussion
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Australia vs South Africa 1st Test live stream: Watch Durban Test online
Roger Federer on ATP GenNext: 'Doubt anyone can win 10 Grand Slams'
LeBron James Free Agency: Cavs star flattered by Philadelphia recruiting
Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Clue found in Qo’nos
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: ‘Something’ was listening to Ezra
‘Outlander’ season 4: Steven Cree celebrates birthday
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 16 spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 17 'Gag Order' spoilers: Bull helps Chunk’s daughter
'Bull' season 2 episode 17 'Gag Order' spoilers
'Solo: A Star Wars Story': International trailer released
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: New footage released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car