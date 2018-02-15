'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: What to expect

The finale episode of the first season of “Star Trek Discovery” has opened the door for some exciting prospects for season 2. Here’s a look at what can be expected in the next chapter of Michael Burnham’s (Sonequa Martin-Green) life. The following article contains spoilers of episodes that have already aired.

The first big encounter of the next season has already been revealed. Michael will be meeting Captain Pike and the other crew members of the USS Enterprise. The new story arc may be established right in the premiere episode. The arc of the first season was a mistake that Michael made at the start of the war, and the finale was about her redemption by helping to put an end to the war without forgoing the principles of the Federation.

The Discovery ship currently has no captain. They were on their way to pick the new captain up, but had to delay that by answering a distress call by the Enterprise. The first episode or two may deal with the problem that Captain Pike is facing, and then the fans may be introduced to the new captain, and the challenges he/she will bring.

There also has to be a new enemy in season 2. The war against the Klingons has ended for now, and it may reignite sometime later, but right now there may be a new threat to face. Amongst the enemies that the Discovery may face this time around are Romulans, the Borg, the Gorn, Ferengi, and the Cardassians. There are also individual villains that Michael may face, like Khan and Q.

“Star Trek Discovery” season 2 is expected to be released some time in 2019. It takes a lot of time and effort to film a Sci-fi show, and the producers want to make sure they get it right.