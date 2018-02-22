'Star Trek Discovery' phaser toy unveiled at the Toy Fair

The first “Star Trek Discovery” toy from McFarlane has been unveiled, and it’s the phaser used by the Federation officers like Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Many companies are unveiling their 2018 lineup at the Toy Fair in New York, which is happening this week.

Pictures of the phaser have been posted on TrekMovie website. The toy comes with lights and screen-accurate sound effects. The toy has a barrel at the front, which rotates according to the settings. The player can choose between “stun” and “kill” in the settings, just like how it is in the TV series. The selection is indicated by a light on the top of the toy, and it also comes with a lockable trigger safety.

The toy comes with a removable hand phaser and a battery clip with LED. The report notes that the attention to detail on the toy is enough to get the fans excited enough to buy it as a nice addition to their cosplay costumes. The phaser toy is said to be priced at $34.95 (about AU$44.81).

Apart from the phaser toy, McFarlane will also be releasing action figures of Captain Kirk (William Shatner) from the original TV series from the 60s, and Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

The action figures come with accessories like a Communicator and Phaser Rifle. Each action figure is said to be priced at $19.99 (About AU$25.63). The toys are currently available only on pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

McFarlane Toys has the license to make toys from the franchise, and they have more items planned for the current year. However, the fans who are hoping to buy more stuff related to the ongoing “Discovery” series will have to wait for a while. The action figure of Michael Burnham is planned to be released in the first quarter of 2019. Klingon fans will be disappointed to know that although a T’Kuvma action figure was previously planned, it appears that the company may not be making this toy at the moment.