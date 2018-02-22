'Star Trek Discovery' phaser toy unveiled at the Toy Fair

By @sachintrivedig on
Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

The first “Star Trek Discovery” toy from McFarlane has been unveiled, and it’s the phaser used by the Federation officers like Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Many companies are unveiling their 2018 lineup at the Toy Fair in New York, which is happening this week.

Pictures of the phaser have been posted on TrekMovie website. The toy comes with lights and screen-accurate sound effects. The toy has a barrel at the front, which rotates according to the settings. The player can choose between “stun” and “kill” in the settings, just like how it is in the TV series. The selection is indicated by a light on the top of the toy, and it also comes with a lockable trigger safety.

The toy comes with a removable hand phaser and a battery clip with LED. The report notes that the attention to detail on the toy is enough to get the fans excited enough to buy it as a nice addition to their cosplay costumes.  The phaser toy is said to be priced at $34.95 (about AU$44.81).  

Apart from the phaser toy, McFarlane will also be releasing action figures of Captain Kirk (William Shatner) from the original TV series from the 60s, and Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

The action figures come with accessories like a Communicator and Phaser Rifle. Each action figure is said to be priced at $19.99 (About AU$25.63). The toys are currently available only on pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

McFarlane Toys has the license to make toys from the franchise, and they have more items planned for the current year. However, the fans who are hoping to buy more stuff related to the ongoing “Discovery” series will have to wait for a while. The action figure of Michael Burnham is planned to be released in the first quarter of 2019. Klingon fans will be disappointed to know that although a T’Kuvma action figure was previously planned, it appears that the company may not be making this toy at the moment.

Related
Join the Discussion
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Spurs star Kawhi Leonard opts out of season with groin injury
F1 2018: Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashes new Red Bull car in practice
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
Conor McGregor stripped of UFC lightweight title, Dana White confirms
Conor McGregor stripped of UFC lightweight title, Dana White confirms
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Star Trek Discovery toy showcased in New York
‘Outlander’ season 4 production and filming update
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Feb. 22-23 [VIDEO]
Melania Trump, Meghan Markle, Kylie Jenner Draw Attention to Expensive Engagement Rings
Next 'Star Wars' animation series to be about fight against First Order
Plot of the next ‘Star Wars’ animation series
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 12 preview: Back to the Temple
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ezra and the Wolves
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car