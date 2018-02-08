'Star Trek Discovery' episode 15 preview: First look at Kronos

The first look of the Klingon home planet Kronos, also written as Qo’nos, has been revealed in the preview video of “Star Trek Discovery” episode 15. Specialist Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and a team will head out for a dangerous mission in the finale episode, and the big question they will face is not whether they will win, but at what moral cost?

With the spores all grown, the Discovery will be able to make a jump into the planet Kronos safely in the next episode. While their main mission is to map the planet in order to take out its defenses in a coordinated attack by the Federation, there is also a hidden plan that will be revealed later.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who has taken over the role of the late Captain Georgiou, leading a team for a mission. The team will include Burnham and also the Klingon/human Ash (Shazad Latif). Will Voq resurface in Ash and stop the possible defeat of the Klingons?

The episode will explore the planet Kronos in some detail. The fans will get to see the green atmosphere of the planet from space, and also the Klingon lifestyle on the planet surface.

Although the Klingon empire is divided into various factions, the planet Kronos is one neutral location where everyone is allowed to visit. This is a sacred place for the Klingons.

Currently the Klingons are racing to take the prized planet of the Federation- Earth. With this attack on Kronos, the plan is to draw the enemy back to defend their home world.

It seems the plan is not just to take out the military installations on the planet, but to destroy it completely. Burnham will not stand for such wanton destruction of life even if it’s war. However, Admiral Cornwell (Jayne Brook) has no time for principles.