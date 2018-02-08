'Star Trek Discovery' episode 15 preview: First look at Kronos

By @sachintrivedig on
Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

The first look of the Klingon home planet Kronos, also written as Qo’nos, has been revealed in the preview video of “Star Trek Discovery” episode 15. Specialist Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and a team will head out for a dangerous mission in the finale episode, and the big question they will face is not whether they will win, but at what moral cost?

With the spores all grown, the Discovery will be able to make a jump into the planet Kronos safely in the next episode. While their main mission is to map the planet in order to take out its defenses in a coordinated attack by the Federation, there is also a hidden plan that will be revealed later.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who has taken over the role of the late Captain Georgiou, leading a team for a mission. The team will include Burnham and also the Klingon/human Ash (Shazad Latif). Will Voq resurface in Ash and stop the possible defeat of the Klingons?  

The episode will explore the planet Kronos in some detail. The fans will get to see the green atmosphere of the planet from space, and also the Klingon lifestyle on the planet surface.

Although the Klingon empire is divided into various factions, the planet Kronos is one neutral location where everyone is allowed to visit. This is a sacred place for the Klingons.

Currently the Klingons are racing to take the prized planet of the Federation- Earth. With this attack on Kronos, the plan is to draw the enemy back to defend their home world.

It seems the plan is not just to take out the military installations on the planet, but to destroy it completely. Burnham will not stand for such wanton destruction of life even if it’s war. However, Admiral Cornwell (Jayne Brook) has no time for principles. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Lou Williams, Clippers agree to 3-year extension
CM Punk vs Mike Jackson likely for UFC 225 in June
NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers frontrunners to land Marquese Chriss
T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell century powers Australia past England
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Star Wars Rebels’: Kanan may return
'Deadpool 2' official trailer: Meet Cable
'Bull' season 2 episode 15 spoilers
Sam Heughan wants Colin O’Donoghue’s hook
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 'Mr Raleigh Sinclair III' spoilers
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 spoilers
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 15 preview: First look at Kronos
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Taking the fight to the enemy
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car