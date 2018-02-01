'Star Trek Discovery' episode 14 preview: All is not lost

Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery"

All is not lost in the Federation’s war against the Klingons in “Star Trek Discovery” episode 14. A preview video shows just how much territory and ships have been lost. Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) will come up with a plan to help defeat the enemy.

With great difficulty, the Discovery ship managed to get back to their universe. The only problem is that they are nine months into the future. The Klingons have won the war, and they are slowly expanding their reach across the Federation territory.

In a preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube, Admiral Cornwell (Jayne Brook) and Sarek (James Frain) return. The duo manages to transport onboard the ship. Cornwell is on the edge, and has her phaser pistol ready.

After she calms down, Admiral Cornwell will paint the picture of where they are at the moment in the war against the Klingons. About a third of the Federation fleet is lost, and the enemy has already occupied 20 percent of Federation space.

Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) will continue to play an important role in the fight against the Klingons. In one of the scenes in the trailer, the character emphasises how personal this war is for her. Michael blames herself for starting this war, even though her actions could have helped the Federation forge a friendship with the Klingons. Now, she plans to help end this conflict.

While they are determined to win the war, Sarek points out that Star Fleet’s tactics have failed them. The preview video shows Emperor Georgiou, who is now in the Prime Universe, has a plan to give the Federation a decisive victory.

Admiral Cornwell appears to be seeking L’Rell’s (Mary Chieffo) advice on how to end this war, a war in which the enemy slaughters innocent people. However, the warmongering L’Rell doesn’t see an end to the war- ever!

