'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: New character Chief Engineer Denise Reno cast

A new character will be joining “Star Trek Discovery” season 2. Tig Notaro has been cast to play the role of Chief Engineer Denise Reno of the U.S.S. Hiawatha. It is not clear if this is a guest appearance or if Notaro will be a series regular.

According to a report by Variety, Notaro is a “guest-star,” but there is no confirmation yet about the number of episodes that she will appear in. No more details about this new character have been offered, so the fans will have to wait and watch how the U.S.S. Hiawatha is connected to the Discovery.

Even though this is the first big appearance of the U.S.S. Hiawatha on the show, fans of the franchise may be familiar with it. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the ship was mentioned in the game “Starfleet Command.” This is an Akula-class ship of the Federation Starfleet.

Notaro is famous for her role in the TV series “One Mississippi,” and she is also a part of “Fresh off the Boat.” Apart from her role in “Star Trek Discovery” she will also be seen in the films “Dog Days” and “Instant Family.”

Apart from Notaro, the other big casting announcement of the show is Anson Mount playing Captain Christopher pike, the predecessor of Captain Kirk of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The finale episode of the first season teased the Discovery encountering the Enterprise while the former was on the way to pick up the new captain. The plot of the next season is expected to explore how the new ship fits into the story of the original series.

Although the Enterprise will be a big part of the show, especially when it comes to exploring the backstory of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her connection to Spock, but Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman has confirmed that the prime focus of the show will continue to be the Discovery, and it will not shift to Captain Pike’s storyline.