'Star Trek Discovery' season 2 production to begin in April

The production of “Star Trek Discovery” season 2 is expected to begin next month. The Showrunners have teased the plot being a shift to diplomacy after the war against the Klingons. The next season will also start feeling like a “Trekian chapter.”

The team from the show took part in the recent WonderCon event, and there they teased what the fans can look forward to on the show going forward. The first season was focussed fully on the war against the Klingons, and according to a report by DenofGeek, Executive Producers Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts teased that the story will now shift to a “more exploratory phase and a more diplomatic phase.”

Fans of the franchise know that the previous TV series have all been about exploring new regions of space, encountering new kinds of aliens, cultures, systems, and technologies. The previous TV shows have introduced a whole range of species, some who are hostile and others who are friendly or in need of help.

“Star Trek Discovery” marked a departure from the past. The lead character is an officer instead of the captain. The fans followed the life of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), who was instrumental in fighting the Klingons and finally winning the peace.

Now that the war is over, the TV series will become “a bit more of a Trekian chapter,” the producers of the show teased. Harberts also confirmed that the show is based in the Prime timeline, and the producer also added that season 2 will explore how the new show fits into the stories the fans already know about the Prime Timeline.

The season 1 finale has already teased the Discovery encountering the Enterprise, which means that the next season may explore some of the famous characters from this ship. The producers, however, are keeping this part of the plot under wraps for now.