'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Script is 'on fire' right now

By @sachintrivedig on
Star Trek: Discovery tv series
CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" teaser poster Facebook/Star Trek: Discovery

Jonathan Frakes has read the script for one of the episodes of “Star Trek Discovery” season 2, and the actor turned director said that it was “on fire,” teasing his excitement for the show. Frakes will be back on the show to direct yet another episode.

Frakes was one of the panel members at the Lexington Comics and Toy Convention, and during the discussion he talked about the popular Sci-fi TV series, ComicBook reports. “I just read the first script of the second season and the outline for the second script and it’s on fire now,” he said.

Fans of the franchise who have watched the first season of the show will remember the “Despite Yourself” episode that introduced the Mirror Universe to the TV series. Frakes was the one who directed that episode, and now he is heading back to Toronto to film yet another episode for the show. It is not clear if his commitment is just restricted to directing one episode.

There is also a good chance for Frakes to make a cameo appearance in one of the episodes in the next season. Frakes is a veteran in the “Star Trek” universe. He played the role of Commander Riker in the “The Next Generation” iteration of the franchise. He has also directed episodes in “Deep Space Nine” and “Voyager.” So, it will be a fun moment on screen to see the actor be a part of another popular show.

“The ‘Star Trek’  that we have has really found its voice, and ‘Discovery’ has really found its voice," Frakes said. The actor/director also praised “The Orville” TV series, which is another Sci-fi show.

“Star Trek Discovery” season 2 will begin filming this month. More details about the plot and the setting will be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

