‘South Park’ season 21 episode 8 live stream: 'Moss Piglets'

The eighth episode of "South Park" season 21 titled "Moss Piglets" will air on Wednesday night (Thursday in Australia). According to the episode preview, Jimmy and Timmy, the two handicapped characters on Comedy Central's hit show, will be the primary protagonists in the latest instalment.

A press release from Comedy Central reads: "Jimmy and Timmy’s project has caught the attention of some very important people. Their experiment could have far reaching implications that could save the world…and they might even win first prize in this year’s science fair."

In the trailer, special ed characters Nathan and Mimsy are seen inviting the girls in the school to a science fair. A little later, Nathan quips: "We've done it, Mimsy. When our lava volcano wins first prize, every girl in this school will want to have sex with us." Over the years, almost every season has featured an episode headlined by the special ed characters, with Nathan plotting the downfall of his peers.

Prior to the season, co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said that the show would be returning to its roots of "toilet humour" instead of excessive political commentary. “That was part of the bummer for us about (the previous) season; we didn’t want to make it a big Trump thing, and we kept thinking it was going to go away and we didn’t want to get caught up in just being a political show. There’s plenty of good political comedy out there. We like to dabble in that and do that one week, but then the next week we want to do fart jokes."

How to watch South Park online in Australia

In Australia, new episodes of South Park will be available on the official website a day after the American premiere. There are several alternative methods to watch South Park online in Australia. XBox users can purchase the entire South Park Season 21 and watch the episodes in real time (when the air in the United States). Fetch TV (Channel 108) owns broadcasting rights to the animated series and will continue to air fresh episodes. South Park season 21 episode 8 live stream and South Park live streaming info follows.

South Park live stream

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET (12 p.m. AEST Thursday)

Episode: "Moss Piglets"

TV Channel: Comedy Central (USA), Fetch TV (Australia)

Live Stream: South Park Official (Global)