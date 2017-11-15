‘South Park’ season 21 episode 8 live stream: 'Moss Piglets'

Screenshot from the eighth episode of "South Park" season 21 titled "Moss Piglets". Comedy Central

The eighth episode of "South Park" season 21 titled "Moss Piglets" will air on Wednesday night (Thursday in Australia). According to the episode preview, Jimmy and Timmy, the two handicapped characters on Comedy Central's hit show, will be the primary protagonists in the latest instalment. 

A press release from Comedy Central reads: "Jimmy and Timmy’s project has caught the attention of some very important people. Their experiment could have far reaching implications that could save the world…and they might even win first prize in this year’s science fair."

In the trailer, special ed characters Nathan and Mimsy are seen inviting the girls in the school to a science fair. A little later, Nathan quips: "We've done it, Mimsy. When our lava volcano wins first prize, every girl in this school will want to have sex with us." Over the years, almost every season has featured an episode headlined by the special ed characters, with Nathan plotting the downfall of his peers.

Prior to the season, co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said that the show would be returning to its roots of "toilet humour" instead of excessive political commentary. “That was part of the bummer for us about (the previous) season; we didn’t want to make it a big Trump thing, and we kept thinking it was going to go away and we didn’t want to get caught up in just being a political show. There’s plenty of good political comedy out there. We like to dabble in that and do that one week, but then the next week we want to do fart jokes."

How to watch South Park online in Australia

In Australia, new episodes of South Park will be available on the official website a day after the American premiere. There are several alternative methods to watch South Park online in Australia. XBox users can purchase the entire South Park Season 21 and watch the episodes in real time (when the air in the United States). Fetch TV (Channel 108) owns broadcasting rights to the animated series and will continue to air fresh episodes. South Park season 21 episode 8 live stream and South Park live streaming info follows.

South Park live stream
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 15
Start Time: 10 p.m. ET (12 p.m. AEST Thursday)
Episode: "Moss Piglets"
TV Channel: Comedy Central (USA), Fetch TV (Australia)
Live Stream: South Park Official (Global)

Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
'Less lawyers, more Lambies': Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she's a British citizen
'Ben Simmons is a game-changer,' says Sixers coach Brett Brown
Oscar De La Hoya wants Conor McGregor, training for five months
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
'South Park' season 21 episode 8 live stream: 'Moss Piglets'
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car