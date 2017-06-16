'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' faces major censorship challenges in Australia, other regions

South Park: The Fractured But Whole
A still from forthcoming RPG title ''South Park: The Fractured But Whole' Youtube screen grab / Ubisoft official

"South Park: The Fractured But Whole" will struggle to hit stores in Australia without going through various rounds of censorship, according to several reports. The 2014 smash hit "South Park: The Stick of Truth" underwent Australian Classification on three occasions before finally receiving a classification of R18+.

Ubisoft, the developers of the controversial RPG title, released a sensational trailer and an 11-minute gameplay demo during E3 2017 earlier this week (Watch Below). The game has been confirmed for an Oct. 17 release.

Jason Schroeder, the director of "South Park: The Fractured But Whole," appeared on Kotaku Splitscreen Podcast Thursday to discuss the challenges faced by Ubisoft ahead of the game's release. “I hope not,” said Schroeder, when asked if Australian Classification would censor content from the game.  

“We’re trying to make the most authentic South Park experience we can and so that means that we’re at risk of pushing boundaries all the time. We’re working really closely with everyone within Ubisoft and the ratings boards to try to make sure we push those limits without having to censor any particular region. Right now, I think that everyone’s going to be able to see all the content of this game. It will offend a lot of people."

South Park: The Fractured But Whole release date: Oct. 17, 2017

The next-gen successor to "South Park: The Stick of Truth" was delayed on several occasions after writers Matt Stone and Trey Parker reportedly wanted additional time to write in references from the recently-concluded 20th season, which revolved around Member Berries, Internet trolling, Donald Trump's Presidency and other incredibly funny sub-plots. After delaying the original Dec. 6, 2016 release, Ubisoft targeted a tentative March 2017 launch before pushing it further to Oct. 17, 2017. 

While 'The Stick of Truth' was built around a medieval fantasy that saw Stan, Kyle, Eric, Kenny and others fight over the rights to the all-powerful Stick of Truth (a wooden stick), the new game will feature a war between Cartman's Coon and Friends and another group led by Mysterion.

Once again, the 'new kid in school' will be the primary protagonist forced to choose sides between the Coon and Friends and the other group led by Mysterion. The likes of The Coon (Cartman), The Human Kite (Kyle), Mysterion (Kenny), Toolshed (Stan), Professor Chaos (Butters), Mint Berry Crunch (Bradley) and others will all be a part of the game.

"South Park: The Fractured But Whole" will be released for Xbox One, PS4 and Windows PC on Oct. 17. The game will coincide with South Park Season 21, which will air 10 episodes through Aug. 23 to Nov. 15.

'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' faces major censorship challenges in Australia, other regions

