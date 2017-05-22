'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' release date: New Kid can be both boy or girl, storyline, characters and more

South Park: The Fractured But Whole
South Park: The Fractured But Whole

"South Park," the iconic animated TV series, will make its highly-awaited debut on next-gen gaming consoles with the release of "South Park: The Fractured But Whole." The RPG title finally has a definitive release date: Oct. 17.

The sequel to the 2014 smash hit "South Park: The Stick of Truth" was delayed on several occasions after writers Matt Stone and Trey Parker reportedly wanted additional time to write in references from the recently-concluded 20th season which revolved around Member Berries, Internet trolling, Donald Trump's Presidency, and other incredibly funny sub-plots. After delaying the original Dec. 6, 2016 release, Ubisoft targeted a tentative March 2017 launch before pushing it further to its next fiscal year (April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018).

'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' release date: October 17, 2017

Through a new trailer (watch below), Ubisoft has now confirmed a release for Fall 2017. It will coincide with South Park Season 21 which will air 10 episodes from Aug. 23 to Nov. 15.  

While the 2014 smash hit "South Park: The Stick of Truth" was built around a medieval fantasy that saw Stan, Kyle, Eric, Kenny and others fight over the rights to the all-powerful Stick of Truth (a wooden stick), the new game will feature a war between Cartman's Coon and Friends and another group led by Mysterion.

Once again, the "new kid in school" will be the primary protagonist forced to choose sides between the Coon and Friends and the other group led by Mysterion. The likes of The Coon (Cartman), The Human Kite (Kyle), Mysterion (Kenny), Toolshed (Stan), Professor Chaos (Butters), Mint Berry Crunch (Bradley) and others will all be a part of the game.

Next 'South Park' game features time-bending farts as a boy or girl

Unlike the previous edition, gamers will be able to customise the "New Kid" as a boy or a girl. According to Game Radar, the New Kid walks into his parents having sex which triggers his/her metamorphosis. "As for your harrowing origin story, well, six-year-old you had the misfortune of walking in on your parents having sex. On that day, everything changed (somehow), and you started on your path to upholding all that is good and just in South Park."

The new trailer hints at the new kid's ability to perform "time-bending farts" and provides the following description: “Evil is rising in the town of South Park. A mysterious vigilante prowls the night defending the innocent using amazing fart powers. As the New Kid, become a superhero and unleash your vigilante justice on the enemies of South Park. Will your time-bending farts be enough to save the day?"

"South Park: The Fractured But Whole" will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. 

