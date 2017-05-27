'South Park' season 21 release date: 10 episodes from August to November

The 21st season of "South Park" will be released earlier than expected. The next chapter of Comedy Central's iconic animated series will air ten episodes between Aug. 23 and Nov. 11, according to a new report.

The official website recently wrote: "Mark your calendars! South Park will return for its 21st season on Wednesday August 23rd at 10pm (EST) on Comedy Central! This season’s schedule will be similar to last year’s with 3 dark weeks throughout the run (See full schedule below)."

Recently, co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told the Bill Simmons podcast that they are taking a different approach towards "South Park season 21" -- with plans to bring back fart jokes instead of resorting back to political storylines such as the Mr. Garrison / Donald Trump parody.

“That was part of the bummer for us about (last) season; we didn’t want to make it a big Trump thing, and we kept thinking it was going to go away and we didn’t want to get caught up in just being a political show. There’s plenty of good political comedy out there. We like to dabble in that and do that one week, but then the next week we want to do fart jokes.

"We love to change tones. And it’s interesting, ’cause now people are (saying), “OK, well let’s see how you deal with Trump this coming season.” No one ever said, “Oh, the new season’s coming, how you going to deal with Obama in this season?” We’re not that show and we never were” (We want to return) to Fart jokes," Parker said during the podcast (listen here), via Deadline.

Over the last few seasons, the show returned on the air during the third week of September. This year, however, the animated series returns in August with plans to promote the next South Park video game titled "South Park: The Fractured But Whole." The RPG title will be released on Oct. 17 while South Park season 21 concludes a month later.

South Park season 21 schedule

August 23rd – Episode 2101 Season 21 Premiere

August 30th – Episode 2102

September 6th – Episode 2103

September 13th – Dark Week

September 20th – Episode 2104

September 27th – Episode 2105

October 4th – Episode 2106

October 11th Dark Week

October 18th – Episode 2107

October 25th – Episode 2108

November 1st Dark Week

November 8th – Episode 2109

November 15th – Episode 2110