Mark Zuckerberg travels to South Park in new episode titled 'Franchise Prequel'

The fourth episode of "South Park" season 21 titled "Franchise Prequel" will air on Wednesday night (Thursday in Australia). According to the preview, Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg will travel to the quiet mountain town in the latest instalment of Comedy Central's animated series.

A press release issued by Comedy Central reads that the boys try to save their reputation by coming "face to face with Mark Zuckerberg" after Professor Chaos (Butters) finds "the perfect tool to spread lies and misinformation about Coon and friends."

The episode is also a possible precursor to the new "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" videogame which releases next week. While the 2014 game "South Park: The Stick of Truth" was based on a medieval fantasy that saw Eric, Stan, Kyle, Kenny and friends fight over the rights to the almighty Stick of Truth, the sequel will reportedly feature an all-out war between Cartman's Coon and Friends and another group led by Mysterion (Kenny).

Last week, "South Park" co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker took a dig at Caucasians feeling oppressed by a politically correct society. Randy Marsh, father of protagonist Stan, tries his cover up his real identity and pretends to side with the indigenous people. He is seen watching a TV commercial for a website that claims to help Caucasians educate themselves on their true genealogy. In the commercial, one white man says, "Turns out I'm not totally white. I am also part northern Asian and even some Kurdish. I'm a victim of oppression."

The 21st season of "South Park" will air a total of 10 episodes. In a recent interview, the co-creators promised to return to toilet humour. "That was part of the bummer for us about (the previous) season; we didn’t want to make it a big Trump thing, and we kept thinking it was going to go away and we didn’t want to get caught up in just being a political show. There’s plenty of good political comedy out there. We like to dabble in that and do that one week, but then the next week we want to do fart jokes."

How to watch South Park online in Australia

In Australia, new episodes of South Park will be available on the official website a day after the American premiere. There are several alternative methods to view South Park online in Australia. However, Fetch TV (Channel 108) owns broadcasting rights to the iconic animated series and will continue to air fresh episodes. The uncensored episodes can be purchased from iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, XBOX Live, Google Play, Sony Entertainment Network, Vudu and Verizon Flexview. South Park season 21 episode 4 live stream and South Park live streaming info follows.

South Park live stream

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET (12 p.m. AEST Thursday)

Episode: "'Franchise Prequel"

TV Channel: Comedy Central (USA), Fetch TV (Australia)

Live Stream: South Park Official (Global)