‘South Park’ season 21 episode 1 live stream: 'White People Renovating Houses'

The first episode of "South Park" season 21 titled "White People Renovating Houses" will air on Wednesday night (Thursday in Australia). Based on the episode's description, it seems like Comedy Central's iconic animated series' season opener will tackle the issue of white supremacy and the events in Charlottesville.

The trailer shows a group of white supremacists marching down the streets of Colorado while chanting "You will not replace us," akin to the protests at the University of Virginia campus in August. The same trailer shows them at a courthouse waving around the Confederate flag "every chance they get."

The official description reads, "Protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today’s society." Earlier this year, co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker said they have adopted a different approach towards "South Park season 21" after a few years of writing political parodies headlined by the Mr. Garrison/Donald Trump storyline, besides the mass scale gentrification of society.

In other words, South Park plans to return to toilet humour. “That was part of the bummer for us about (the previous) season; we didn’t want to make it a big Trump thing, and we kept thinking it was going to go away and we didn’t want to get caught up in just being a political show. There’s plenty of good political comedy out there. We like to dabble in that and do that one week, but then the next week we want to do fart jokes.

"We love to change tones. And it’s interesting, ’cause now people are (saying), 'OK, well let’s see how you deal with Trump this coming season.' No one ever said, 'Oh, the new season’s coming, how you going to deal with Obama in this season?' We’re not that show and we never were. (We want to return) to fart jokes," Parker told the Bill Simmons podcast.

How to watch South Park online in Australia?

In Australia, new episodes will be available on South Park's official website the day following the premiere. There are several alternative methods to view South Park online in Australia. However, Fetch TV (Channel 108) owns telecasting rights to the animated series and will continue to air new episodes. South Park season 21 episode 1 live stream and South Park live streaming info follows.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 13

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET (12 p.m. AEST Thursday)

Episode: "White People Renovating Houses"

TV Channel: Cartoon Network (USA), Fetch TV (Australia)

Live Stream: South Park Official (Global)