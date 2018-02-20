'Solo: A Star Wars Story': A very familiar new villain

The main villain in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” as already been revealed to be Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). However, there is another villain in the film, who will play a smaller role. The main focus of the spin-off film appears to be the introduction of another faction in the fight between good and evil in the galaxy, and that faction is the criminal underworld.

According to a report by Mike Zeroh on YouTube [see below], a character from the non-canon “Clone Wars” animation series will be making an appearance in the upcoming film. This side villain will belong to the Pykes species, and he will be based on the planet Kessel.

Fans of the franchise will remember the criminal organisation known as the Pyke Syndicate. These criminals distribute spice on the all the planets from Kessel to Coruscant.

The new villain in the upcoming film is the leader of the Pyke Syndicate known as Quay Tolsite. In the film, The Pyke will reportedly travel from Kessel to Coruscant, the most important planet of this era that is home to both the Galactic Senate as well as the Jedi Temple.

Readers should note that the “Clone Wars” animation series is no longer canon after Disney took over the franchise. So, there may be big changes about the Pyke Syndicate, what they do, and how the leader of this criminal organisation is connected to other popular characters across the galaxy. However, the changes may not be too drastic, as the writes may try and keep the basic structure of whatever they pick up from the source material.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” has been directed by Ron Howard, and is set to be released on May 24 in Australia. The cast members include Alden Ehrenreich (Han), Emilia Clarke (Qi’Ra), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), and Woody Harrelson (Tobias Beckett).

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube