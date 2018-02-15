'Solo: A Star Wars Story': First batch of Hasbro action figures released

The official “Solo: A Star Wars Story” toys are on the way. Hasbro has released pictures of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Carlrissian (Donald Glover), Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) and a new Imperial Range Trooper action figures. The pictures reveal details of the costumes of the characters and their respective accessories.

The pictures posted on Hypebeast show all four action figures. The picture of Lando’s toy shows him wearing a yellow t-shirt, black trousers, scarf, boots and a cloak. He is carrying a blaster pistol.

The Solo action figure has his trademark brown leather jacket, , blue trousers, black shirt and boots. The toy also comes with a blaster pistol accessory and its holster.

Qi’ra toy shows her wearing a red t-shirt, grey jacket, black skirt and long black boots. The toy comes with a sleek blaster pistol accessory.

Finally, the new Range Trooper is revealed to have a white uniform, just like the Snowtrooper. The new soldier type has a different helmet design, has light green trousers and some pretty heavy boots. The most distinctive feature of this costume is the jacket and the padding around the hip and thigh area. The action figure comes with a blaster rifle that is typical of any soldier of the Empire.

Each “Star Wars” movie has unveiled a new type of soldier class, and the upcoming movie won’t be any different. Since the movie is based in the time when Han Solo was still a very young man, the costume design is closer to the ones seen in the original trilogy.

More details about the new characters, locations, and planets will be revealed in the coming months. The action figures based on the film by Hasbro will be shown at the New York Toy Fair.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will be released on May 24 in Australia. This is the second spin-off movie from the franchise, the first being “Rogue One.”