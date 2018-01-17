'Solo: A Star Wars Story' synopsis confirms Han and Chewie meeting

Content developer Ed Rodley sits in a full size replica of the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars: Episode IV, part of the "Star Wars: Where Science Meets the Imagination" exhibition at the Museum of Science in Boston, Massachusetts October 19, 2005.

The synopsis of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” has been released online, and it confirms the movie will feature the meeting of Han (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo). Director Ron Howard has been sharing production updates of the film, and the first trailer is awaited.

The plot will focus on Han Solo negotiating the “dangerous criminal underground” of the galaxy in a “series of daring escapades.” What kind of scum of the universe the swashbuckling scoundrel will meet hasn’t been elaborated.

The synopsis confirms the movie will reveal how Han and Chewie met, and came to be best friends. The scoundrel will also meet Lando Carlissian (Donald Glover).

Will the movie show how Han Solo won the Millennium Falcon in a game of chance? Fans of the franchise who have watched the original trilogy will know that Han won the ship in a game of sabacc, after Lando bet the ship in the game.

The full synopsis has been posted on the official Star Wars website. The report has also compiled all the production update pictures and videos that Howard shared with the fans online.

This is the second spin-off film from the franchise. The first was “Rogue One,” directed by Gareth Edwards and released in 2016. The film went on to become a big Box Office hit, and expectations are high on the upcoming film as well.

Han Solo is one of the more popular characters in the franchise. Veteran actor Harrison Ford played this role in the original trilogy as well as the new trilogy. Ford first played this role way back in 1977, in the first movie from the franchise.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” faced some problems initially with a change in the director. The film is slated to be released on May 24 in Australia and other countries.