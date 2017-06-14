'The Sims 4' update: 'Fitness Stuff' DLC coming to build more muscled Simmers on June 20

"The Sims 4" next expansion will allow Sims to mingle in the big city of San MyShuno.

A new expansion pack is set to arrive for "The Sims 4" on June 20 called “Fitness Stuff.” As the name of the upcoming add-on connotes, the obvious intent is to preach healthier living through workouts and teach Simmers to cut the fat and build more muscles.

Similar to other "The Sims 4" add-ons, there is, of course, the expected social factor. Like in real life, Simmers get the chance to meet and converse other Simmers in the gym where even some friendly competition may take place.

According to the official blog, "The Sims 4: Fitness Stuff" will bring in new pieces of equipment like a rock climbing treadmill. This should give Simmers the chance to try out their toughness, adhere to the challenge of building muscles and stamina either through set goals or against fellow players.

The addition of "The Sims 4: Fitness Stuff" offers players a new kind of initiative. The new add-on is made even for the non-adventurous Simmers. Players who wish to stay in shape or burn calories can also do so using the traditional calorie-burning exercises in the gym.

Speaking of gyms, "The Sims 4" players also get a chance to do some interior designing. Building décor and gym-related items will be available, putting to work the interior designers out there to come up with a unique and suited gym that Simmers would be enticed to exercise in.

Aside from the treadmill mentioned earlier, other stuff designers can use include a new sink, shower or even a Jacuzzi. But of all the stuff expected to come for "The Sims 4," the climbing wall seems to be the one standing out, filled with surprises that include sudden bursts of fire and lightning.

Fashion is not left out of course, similar to the ones actual people have when they head to the gym. Available are new fitness apparel, clothing choices and even a new set of wireless earphone that should help inject more energy to the calorie-burning activities for "The Sims 4" players.

"The Sims 4: Fitness Stuff" is the latest DLC released by EA after "The Sims 4: Parenthood." As mentioned in a previous post, "The Sims 4: Parenthood" expansion pack came out last May 20 and had some breadcrumbs to a potential "The Sims 4: Pets" add-on. It remains to be seen if that will follow after "The Sims 4: Fitness Stuff," something likely to keep gamers busy for now.