Shuttle launches the fanless and Kaby Lake-powered X1 Nano gaming PC

The Shuttle X1 packs the latest Intel Kaby Lake H chip, up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card. Shuttle

Small form computer specialist Shuttle has returned to its gaming roots. The company officially launched the all-new Shuttle X1 Nano gaming PC on Wednesday, and the system is a stunning portable marvel. It comes in three main configurations and is now available globally.

Shuttle’s new gaming PC has a simple but sleek design. It packs the latest Intel Kaby Lake H chip, up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card for full 4K performance. The system is also Oculus-ready for on-the-go virtual reality immersion.

The X1 just measures 5.6 x 5.6 x 3.4 inches (L x W x H), which should make it the smallest gaming system currently available with its potent specs. Inside, the hard drive is situated next to the vents for constant and efficient cooling. The fanless machine is also as quiet as a ghost thanks to the Taiwan-based barebone specialist’s energy-saving heat sink and airflow solution.

The SFF PC is optimised for Intel Optane Memory, and power consumption should be considerably reduced with its low voltage of 1.2 V dual channel memory support. For enhanced audio, the Sound Blaster X-Fi MB5 is available as an option. And a Kensington Lock is readily made available for security purposes.

Equipped with a plethora of I/O ports, the Nano system’s back panel can host up to five independent display outputs. The machine is compatible with a number of devices as well, thanks to a trio of HDMI ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port and a DisplayPort. It also delivers 2A current for fast on-the-fly charging of mobile devices.

“Our new X1 has all the guts and brains any gamer wants, and it’s sturdy, powerful, and easy to transport,” acrding to Shuttle Computer product manager Robert Garcia. “Put it in your backpack and bring it to your next LAN party or tournament, plug it in and you’re ready to win.”

The Shuttle X1 i5 base model starts at US$1,460 (AU$1,850) while the i5 Pro unit retails for US$1,500 (AU$1,900). The X1 i7 has a starting price of US$1,700 (AU$2,160). All Shuttle X1 systems each come with a three-year limited warranty and are available through regional distribution, online retail outlets, resellers and system integrators.

Shuttle X1 Nano gaming PC tech specs