Shuttle launches the fanless and Kaby Lake-powered X1 Nano gaming PC

By @ULB1N on
Shuttle X1
The Shuttle X1 packs the latest Intel Kaby Lake H chip, up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card. Shuttle

Small form computer specialist Shuttle has returned to its gaming roots. The company officially launched the all-new Shuttle X1 Nano gaming PC on Wednesday, and the system is a stunning portable marvel. It comes in three main configurations and is now available globally.

Shuttle’s new gaming PC has a simple but sleek design. It packs the latest Intel Kaby Lake H chip, up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card for full 4K performance. The system is also Oculus-ready for on-the-go virtual reality immersion.

The X1 just measures 5.6 x 5.6 x 3.4 inches (L x W x H), which should make it the smallest gaming system currently available with its potent specs. Inside, the hard drive is situated next to the vents for constant and efficient cooling. The fanless machine is also as quiet as a ghost thanks to the Taiwan-based barebone specialist’s energy-saving heat sink and airflow solution.

The SFF PC is optimised for Intel Optane Memory, and power consumption should be considerably reduced with its low voltage of 1.2 V dual channel memory support.  For enhanced audio, the Sound Blaster X-Fi MB5 is available as an option. And a Kensington Lock is readily made available for security purposes.

Equipped with a plethora of I/O ports, the Nano system’s back panel can host up to five independent display outputs. The machine is compatible with a number of devices as well, thanks to a trio of HDMI ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port and a DisplayPort. It also delivers 2A current for fast on-the-fly charging of mobile devices.

“Our new X1 has all the guts and brains any gamer wants, and it’s sturdy, powerful, and easy to transport,” acrding to Shuttle Computer product manager Robert Garcia. “Put it in your backpack and bring it to your next LAN party or tournament, plug it in and you’re ready to win.”

The Shuttle X1 i5 base model starts at US$1,460 (AU$1,850) while the i5 Pro unit retails for US$1,500 (AU$1,900). The X1 i7 has a starting price of US$1,700 (AU$2,160). All Shuttle X1 systems each come with a three-year limited warranty and are available through regional distribution, online retail outlets, resellers and system integrators.

Shuttle X1 Nano gaming PC tech specs

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-7300HQ / i7-7700HQ
  • Memory: Supports 2 x DDR4 SO-DIMM 2400 MHz up to 32 GB (16 GB x 2)
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB (6 GB optional)
  • Video output: HDMI + DisplayPort, supports five independent displays
  • Audio: Realtek ALC269Q, 2 channel HD
  • Ethernet: RTL8111G-CG (PCI-E interface) 10/100/1000 MB/s operation | Supports Wake-on-LAN function
  • Wi-Fi: Intel 3165, Supports 802.11 b/g/n & 802.11 a/c | M.2 2230 interface
  • Storage interface: On-board SATA 6 GB/s connectors | M.2 2280 socket (PCI-E or SATA)
  • Connectors: 1 x 2.5” SATA connector | 1 x M.2 2280 M key connector
  • Front panel: 1 x Power button, 1 x Power LED, 1 x SD Card reader | 2 x USB 3.0 ports (supports fast-charging under AC mode)
  • Back panel: 2 x USB 3.0 ports, (4) USB 2.0 ports, 1 x RJ45 10/100/1000 Ethernet port, 1 x Type-C USB 3.0 port (supports data transmission & display/audio function), 3 x HDMI 1.4 ports | 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x DC in, 1 x Kensington Lock, 1 x Combo jack 3.5 mm for external microphone & headphone
  • Shuttle X1 i5 (starts at US$1,460 / AU$1,850): GTX 1060 3 GB, Intel i5-7300HQ, 128 GB M.2 SSD, 1 TB hard drive, Intel Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC + Bluetooth, Windows 10 Home
  • Shuttle X1 i5 Pro (starts at US$1,500 / AU$1,900): GTX 1060 3 GB, Intel i5-7300HQ, 256 GB SSD M.2, Intel Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC + Bluetooth, Windows 10 Home
  • Shuttle X1 i7 (starts at US$1,700 / AU$2,160): GTX 1060 3 GB, Intel i7-7700HQ, 256 GB SSD M.2, 16 GB DDR4, Intel Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC + Bluetooth, Windows 10 Home
Related
Join the Discussion
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
More Business
Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017
$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce
Aussie households to be offered better, cheaper energy deals
'Flood watch Barbie': Melania in heels; Donald Trump on 'crowd size'
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
More News
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs ready to complete trade with late draft pick
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4: Men with beards wanted as extras
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ actor on Bran is Night’s King theory
‘Outlander’ season 3: Contrast between Jamie and Claire
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Aug. 31 to Sept. 1
'Days of Our Lives' Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 spoilers
'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Tiana's mother facing 'financial disaster'
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: ‘Riverdale’ star cast
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car