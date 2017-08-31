Gigabyte launches MW51-HP0 server motherboard that’s built around Intel Xeon Scalable processors

Gigabyte has launched an all-new server motherboard called the MW51-HP0. The new product is built around Intel’s Skylake Purley architecture and delivers a plethora of new options in scalability. It should hit the market soon.
Gigabyte’s latest motherboard brings Intel Xeon Scalable and single-socket workstation framework to the world of enterprise. It comes with an abundance of input and output options, including several PCIe lanes and direct SATA and USB ports. With up to 48 PCIe 3.0 lanes using Xeon W-series processors, the MW51-HP0 offers users a good deal of flexibility as well.
The board has a total of seven expansion slots, with four dedicated PCIe 3.0 x16 slots alongside a trio of x8 slots. Users can either choose to stuff it with seven single slot PCIe expansion cards or go with four dual slot units. This is because three of the slots share bandwidth in pairs.
The VROC-ready mobo has a couple of GbE LAN ports (Intel I210), eight SATA III 6 Gbps ports from C422 (with SATA DOM support) and another two SATA III 6 Gbps ports from Marvell 88SE9172 controller. At the back, there’s a PS/2 port, one USB 3.1 Type-A port, one USB 3.1 in Type-C, two RJ45 sockets, five audio jacks and eight USB 3.0 ports. Aural punch is provided by Realtek ALC1150 HD audio codec while the M.2 and the U.2 slots (PCIe Gen3 x4 interface) ensure ultra-fast boot ups.
“Gigabyte’s passive components are meticulously selected to guarantee a super stable operating environment and allow the processors and the memory to deliver their maximum performance,” according to the Taiwanese hardware manufacturer. “With some of the longest service lifetimes in the industry, our server motherboards are built with ultra-long lasting components to attain the highest reliability levels.”
Official pricing and release details of the Gigabyte MW51-HP0 server motherboard have yet to be announced, although it should be made available soon. Stay connected with IBTimes for updates.
Gigabyte MW51-HP0 server motherboard tech specs
- Form Factor:
- CEB
- 304.8W x 266.7D (mm)
- CPU:
- Intel Xeon W-series Processor Family
- Processor TDP up to 140 W
- Socket:
- 1 x LGA 2066
- Mounting pitch: square ILM (80 x 80 mm)
- Chipset:
- Intel C422
- Memory:
- 8 x DIMM slots
- DDR4 memory module supported only
- Quad channel memory architecture
- RDIMM modules up to 32 GB supported
- LRDIMM modules up to 64 GB supported
- 1.2 V modules: 1866/2133/2400/2666(1DPC) MHz
- Note: When installing the memory, make sure to begin with the first socket of each channel, such as DIMM_P0_A0, DIMM_P0_B0, DIMM_P0_C0, DIMM_P0_D0
- LAN:
- 2 x GbE LAN ports (Intel I210)
- Video:
- ---
- Audio:
- Realtek ALC1150 HD audio codec
- Supports 7.1 channel configurations
- SAS:
- ---
- SATA:
- 8 x SATA III 6 Gb/s ports with 2 x SATA DOM supported
- 2 x SATA III 6 Gb/s ports (Marvell 88SE9172 controller)
- RAID:
- Intel SATA RAID 0/1/10/5
- Expansion Slots:
- Slot_7: 1 x PCIe x16 (Gen3 x16 bus) slot from CPU0
- Slot_6: 1 x PCIe x16 (Gen3 x0 or x8 bus) slot
- Slot_5: 1 x PCIe x16 (Gen3 x16 or x8 bus) slot, shared with slot_6
- Slot_4: 1 x PCIe x16 (Gen3 x0 or x8 bus) slot
- Slot_3: 1 x PCIe x16 (Gen3 x16 or x8 bus) slot, shared with slot_4
- Slot_2: 1 x PCIe x16 (Gen3 x0 or x8 bus) slot
- Slot_1: 1 x PCIe x16 (Gen3 x16 or x8 bus) slot, shared with slot_2
- 1 x M.2 slot:
- M-key
- PCIe Gen3 x4
- Supports NGFF-2242/2260/2280/22110 cards
- 1 x U.2 connector:
- Mini-SAS HD type
- PCIe Gen3 x4
- Support NVIDIA SLI and AMD CrossFireX technologies (2-way, 3-way, 4-way)
- Note: Graphic card requests UEFI-ready
- Internal I/O:
- 1 x 24-pin ATX main power connector
- 1 x 8-pin ATX 12V power connector
- 1 x 4-pin and 1 x 3-pin for GPU power connectors 1 x CPU fan header
- 5 x System fan headers
- 2 x USB 3.0 headers for 4 ports
- 1 x USB 2.0 headers for 2 ports
- 1 x Front audio header
- 1 x PMBus connector
- 1 x Clear CMOS jumper
- 10 x SATA III 6 Gb/s ports
- 2 x SATA DOM jumpers
- 2 x SATA DOM SGPIO connectors
- 1 x ME update jumper
- 1 x M.2 slot
- 1 x U.2 connector
- 1 x Front panel header
- 1 x Back plane board header
- 2 x COM headers
- 1 x TPM header
- 1 x VROC connector
- 1 x BIOS recovery jumper
- 1 x Buzzer
- Rear I/O:
- 1 x PS/2
- 8 x USB 3.0
- 2 x USB 3.1 in Type-A (red) and Type-C (red) (5V/3A)
- 2 x RJ45
- 5 x Audio jacks
- 1 x Optical S/PDIF-Out
- TPM:
- 1 x TPM header
- OS Supported:
- Windows 7 (x64)
- Windows 10 (x64)
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 (x64)
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 (x64)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11.4 (x64)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12.2 (x64)
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (x64)
- Ubuntu 16.10 LTS (x64)
- Board Management:
- ---
- PSU Connectors:
- 1 x 24-pin ATX main power connector
- 1 x 8-pin ATX 12V power connector
- Operating Properties:
- Operating temperature: 10 degrees C to 40 degrees C
- Operating humidity: 8 percent to 80 percent (non-condensing)
- Non-operating temperature: -40 degrees C to 60 degrees C
- Non-operating humidity: 20 percent to 95 percent (non-condensing)
- Retail Packaging Content:
- 1 x MW51-HP0
- 1 x Driver CD
- 1 x I/O shield
- 1 x User manual
- 8 x SATA III 6 Gb/s cables (500 mm)
- 1 x External thermistor cable (2P/900 mm)
- Single Box dimensions:
- 360 x 330 x 80 mm
- Carton dimension:
- 674 x 424 x 385 mm
- Quantity:
- 10 x single box with one carton