Gigabyte launches MW51-HP0 server motherboard that’s built around Intel Xeon Scalable processors

Gigabyte has launched an all-new server motherboard called the MW51-HP0. The new product is built around Intel’s Skylake Purley architecture and delivers a plethora of new options in scalability. It should hit the market soon.

Gigabyte’s latest motherboard brings Intel Xeon Scalable and single-socket workstation framework to the world of enterprise. It comes with an abundance of input and output options, including several PCIe lanes and direct SATA and USB ports. With up to 48 PCIe 3.0 lanes using Xeon W-series processors, the MW51-HP0 offers users a good deal of flexibility as well.

The board has a total of seven expansion slots, with four dedicated PCIe 3.0 x16 slots alongside a trio of x8 slots. Users can either choose to stuff it with seven single slot PCIe expansion cards or go with four dual slot units. This is because three of the slots share bandwidth in pairs.

At the back of the Gigabyte MW51-HP0, there’s a PS/2 port, one USB 3.1 Type-A port, one USB 3.1 in Type-C, two RJ45 sockets, five audio jacks and eight USB 3.0 ports. Gigabyte

The VROC-ready mobo has a couple of GbE LAN ports (Intel I210), eight SATA III 6 Gbps ports from C422 (with SATA DOM support) and another two SATA III 6 Gbps ports from Marvell 88SE9172 controller. At the back, there’s a PS/2 port, one USB 3.1 Type-A port, one USB 3.1 in Type-C, two RJ45 sockets, five audio jacks and eight USB 3.0 ports. Aural punch is provided by Realtek ALC1150 HD audio codec while the M.2 and the U.2 slots (PCIe Gen3 x4 interface) ensure ultra-fast boot ups.

“Gigabyte’s passive components are meticulously selected to guarantee a super stable operating environment and allow the processors and the memory to deliver their maximum performance,” according to the Taiwanese hardware manufacturer. “With some of the longest service lifetimes in the industry, our server motherboards are built with ultra-long lasting components to attain the highest reliability levels.”

Official pricing and release details of the Gigabyte MW51-HP0 server motherboard have yet to be announced, although it should be made available soon. Stay connected with IBTimes for updates.

