Logitech launches G603 wireless gaming mouse and G613 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard

Logitech has launched two new next gen additions to its gaming hardware: the G603 wireless gaming mouse and G613 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard. Both peripherals boast of the company’s advanced Lightspeed wireless technology. They’re now available to pre-order worldwide.

The Logitech G603 wireless gaming mouse makes use of its maker’s latest HERO optical sensor and cutting-edge Lightspeed wireless technology. HERO stands for High Efficiency Rated Optical. The new sensor, according to Logitech, delivers precision and accuracy at 12,000 DPI with no acceleration or smoothing. It’s also ten times more power efficient compared to previous generation sensors.

The G603 can provide up to 500 hours of non-stop gaming at peak performance or up to 18 months of standard use. Logitech says it’s even better than many wired gaming mice currently out in the market, but everyone will have to wait and see if that is indeed true.

Meanwhile, the G613 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard boasts of a one-millisecond report rate thanks to Lightspeed. It can last up to a year and a half of gaming with just a couple of AA batteries. It comes with six programmable G-keys for custom macro sequences and in-app command convenience. The keyboard likewise features the Swiss hardware maker’s Romer-G mechanical key switches for “pro-grade” performance.

“Romer-G switches actuate at a distance of 1.5 mm, which is up to 25 percent shorter and faster than the leading competitor,” according to Logitech. “Combined with a low-force 45-gram actuation, Romer-G switches provide near-instant responsiveness and help minimise fatigue over long gaming sessions.”

The Logitech G603 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is now available to pre-order globally and retails for US$69.99 in the US, €79.99 in Europe and AU$89.95 in Australia. The Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard has a suggested retail price of US$149.99 in the US, €149.99 in Europe and AU$169.95 in Australia.

Logitech G603 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse tech specs

Tracking:

Sensor: HERO

Resolution: 200 - 12,000 dpi

Max acceleration: tested at > 40 G

Max speed: tested at > 400 IPS

Responsiveness:

USB data format: 16 bits/axis

USB report rate: 1000 Hz (1 ms)

USB report rate in LO mode: 125 Hz (8 ms)

Bluetooth report rate: 88 - 133 Hz (7.5 - 11.25 ms)

Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

Durability:

Main buttons: 20 million clicks with precision mechanical button tensioning

Feet: > 250 kilometres

Battery life:

HI mode: 500 hours (non-stop gaming)

LO mode: 18 months (standard usage)

Physical specifications:

Height: 4.88 in (124 mm)

Width: 2.68 in (68 mm)

Depth: 1.69 in (43 mm)

Weight: 3.14 oz (88.9 g) mouse only

3.96 oz (112.3 g), with 1 AA battery

4.79 oz (135.7 g), with 2 AA batteries

Warranty:

2-year limited hardware warranty

System requirements:

Lightspeed:

Windows 7 or later

Mac OS X 10.10 or later

Chrome OS

Android 3.2 or later

USB port

Bluetooth:

Bluetooth-enabled device with Windows 8 or later

Mac OS X 10.12 or later

Chrome OS

Android 5.0 or later

Internet connection for Logitech Gaming Software

Package contents:

G603 Mouse

Lightspeed USB receiver

USB receiver extender cable

2 AA batteries

User documentation

Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical keyboard tech specs