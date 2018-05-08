'Sherlock Holmes 3' is happening with Robert Downey Jr.

“Sherlock Holmes 3” is finally happening. Robert Downey Jr. will be reprising his role as the genius detective. The film is yet to be assigned a director, and it is scheduled to be released in 2020.

It’s been seven years since the last “Sherlock Holmes” movie, but the franchise will be retuning with yet another instalment in two years. The previous movie from the franchise was released in 2011, making this to be nearly a decade long wait. According to a report by Collider that wait will soon be over with the release of the next film.

Along with Downey Jr., the other confirmed cast members of the film are Rachel McAdams (Irene Adler) and Jude Law (Dr. John Watson). More casting announcements may be made after a director has been chosen for the film.

Guy Ritchie was at the helm for the first two films. The director is currently busy with the “Aladdin” live-action from Disney, which will be released on May 24, 2019 in the US. Since the filming of the live action has been completed, the director may soon be free to take up the responsibility of the crime, adventure flick.

The film is still in the early stages of development. The plot is yet to be announced. The script has been written by Chris Brancato, who is known for his work in “Narcos” and “Hannibal.”

It will be interesting to see what new plot the upcoming film will focus on. Holmes has already faced his biggest enemy Professor James Moriarty (Jared Harris) in the 2011 film.

“Sherlock Holmes 3” will be released on Dec. 25, 2020 in the US. The producers are yet to announce the exact release date of the film in Australia.

This will be the second movie after the upcoming “Avengers” film that the fans will be seeing Downey Jr. in. The other film, which is currently filming, is “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle,” in which Downey Jr. will be seen playing a character who can speak to animals.