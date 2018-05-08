'Sherlock Holmes 3' is happening with Robert Downey Jr.

By @sachintrivedig on
Robert Downey Jr
Cast member Robert Downey Jr. poses at the european premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" at Westfield shopping centre, Shepherds Bush, London April 21, 2015. Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

“Sherlock Holmes 3” is finally happening. Robert Downey Jr. will be reprising his role as the genius detective. The film is yet to be assigned a director, and it is scheduled to be released in 2020.

It’s been seven years since the last “Sherlock Holmes” movie, but the franchise will be retuning with yet another instalment in two years. The previous movie from the franchise was released in 2011, making this to be nearly a decade long wait. According to a report by Collider that wait will soon be over with the release of the next film.

Along with Downey Jr., the other confirmed cast members of the film are Rachel McAdams (Irene Adler) and Jude Law (Dr. John Watson). More casting announcements may be made after a director has been chosen for the film.

Guy Ritchie was at the helm for the first two films. The director is currently busy with the “Aladdin” live-action from Disney, which will be released on May 24, 2019 in the US. Since the filming of the live action has been completed, the director may soon be free to take up the responsibility of the crime, adventure flick.

The film is still in the early stages of development. The plot is yet to be announced. The script has been written by Chris Brancato, who is known for his work in “Narcos” and “Hannibal.”

It will be interesting to see what new plot the upcoming film will focus on. Holmes has already faced his biggest enemy Professor James Moriarty (Jared Harris) in the 2011 film.

“Sherlock Holmes 3” will be released on Dec. 25, 2020 in the US. The producers are yet to announce the exact release date of the film in Australia.

This will be the second movie after the upcoming “Avengers” film that the fans will be seeing Downey Jr. in. The other film, which is currently filming, is “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle,” in which Downey Jr. will be seen playing a character who can speak to animals.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5 episode 3: Bellamy plans to return
‘Bull’ season 2 episode 22: Post verdict fight
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Winning the Millennium Falcon scene
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New pictures of King’s Landing
Meghan Markle’s father to walk her down the aisle
Meghan Markle’s father to walk her down the aisle
'Outlander': Debate on Jamie vs. Claire
‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe debate
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car