‘Avengers 4’: Who’s alive and who’s dead

Many of the superheroes are dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the few that are still alive will return to fight in “Avengers 4.” Here’s a list the characters who are dead, and those that are still alive. The following article contains spoilers.

There were millions of ways for the heroes to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin), but only one of them leads to victory. The path that Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) chose involved sacrificing the time stone and the lives of half the universe.

The superheroes who are dead include Dr. Strange, Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Voice by Vin Diesel), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider Man (Tom Holland), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

The heroes who are still alive are Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Hemsworth), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Okoye (Danai Gurira), M’ Baku (Winston Duke), and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

As far as Vision (Paul Bettany) is concerned, the character appears to be dead, but there is still a good chance that he will return. His return depends on how successful Shuri (Letitia Wright) was.

Two superheroes that the fans didn’t get to see in the film are Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and they are expected to make an appearance in the final movie.

Hawkeye is said to be on a private mission, and this mission may have something to do with a backup plan to beat Thanos. The events in the next film may reveal what he has been up to. As far as Ant-Man is concerned, his Giant Man version may be helpful in a fistfight against Thanos.

Some of the dead characters may also be brought back in “Avengers 4,” but how exactly that will be done remains to be seen.