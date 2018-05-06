'Avengers 4': Zoe Saldana's hint about the title

The Russo brothers are yet to announce the title of the highly anticipated “Avengers 4,” which is releasing next year. The title is expected to be a spoiler for people who haven’t seen “Infinity War,” but one of the cast members appears to have hinted at what it could be.

In a recent interview with BBC, a video of which has been posted on Twitter, Zoe Saldana (Gamora) spoke about the “Avengers” movies. The video was filmed at that time when she and her fellow cast members from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies had just finished their part of the filming for “Infinity War,” and then the actress teased the title of the sequel.

“We all have to go back to ‘Gauntlet’ later this year,” she teased. There are two big spoilers in that statement. The first, and the most obvious for the fans, is that the deaths featured in “Infinity War” aren’t permanent. So, many of the cast members will be back in the sequel.

Saldana also appears to have inadvertently revealed the title of the next film. The title will have something to do with the Infinity Gauntlet of Thanos (Josh Brolin). The following portion of the article contains spoilers.

The gauntlet being a part of the tile makes sense because the heroes will need it to both defeat Thanos as well as put things back to the way they were. While defeating the villain will be the easier task of the two, especially since Thor (Chris Hemsworth) almost succeeded in killing Thanos with his new hammer called Stormbreaker. Fixing what the villain did will be an uphill task.

The title of the film may be revealed soon. It has also been directed by Russo brothers. The release date has been set for May 3, 2019 in the US. The producers are yet to announce the exact release date for Australia.