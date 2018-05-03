'Avengers: Infinity War' sequel: What to expect

The events of “Avengers: Infinity War” were so shocking and devastating that it is hard to imagine how the heroes will fight back in the sequel. The next film could introduce new characters, who can take the place of some of the dead characters, and it may set in motion the next decade of Marvel movies. The following article contains spoilers.

The most obvious character that may appear in the film is Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). The fans will get a taste of this new superhero in a 2019 solo movie that will be released before “Avengers 4.” The post credits scene in “Infinity War” has already teased a dying Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) attempting to contact this yet to be seen Marvel superhero.

The other big character who may return is Vision (Paul Bettany). The character is one of the newer superheroes introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so there is a good chance that he will return. The way this could happen has already been explained by Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). What remains to be seen is how far along Shuri (Letitia Wright) came in separating the man that is Vision from the infinity stone.

Another comic book character who may appear in the film is Beta Ray Bill. The face of this character was teased in “Thor: Ragnarok,” at the arena. The other big possibility is the rise of a female Thor, which is again from the comics.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions even with the addition of new characters and the grief stricken characters that remain. What will they do now? Thanos (Josh Brolin) has already won. The villain walked off to watch the sunset after killing half the universe. Will revenge be the only motivating factor for the heroes?

Apart from vengeance, the other big possibility is the heroes somehow using the time stone to put things back to the way it was. Was this Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) plan?