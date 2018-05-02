After 'Infinity War,' Avengers and X-Men crossover possible but 'Would be years away'

Avengers
An Avengers and X-Men crossover movie could happen after Disney-Fox merger. Facebook/Avengers

“Avengers: Infinity War” could possibly be the biggest movie of the year. But the comic book movie franchise could get bigger with a possible crossover of another famous group of superheroes — the X-Men. Should the Disney and Fox merger push through, an Avengers, X-Men movie may be a reality.

Disney is currently in the process of acquiring entertainment assets from the 21st Century Fox. If this pushes through, Disney may finally have access to other characters in the Marvel universe, including the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. The deal is exciting news for “Avengers: Infinity War” directors Joe and Anthony Russo as it opens them up to more storylines and characters to adapt.

In an interview with French news website, Linternaute, the Russo brothers admitted that they are excited about the Disney, Fox merger. Should it push through, they are willing to develop an Avengers, X-Men crossover movie. Joe even suggested a “Secret Wars” plot.

“If that Fox deal goes through with Disney, there’s a lot more characters to work with all of a sudden,” Joe Russo told the publication, as translated by CBR.com.

"It would be interesting to do something like ‘Secret Wars.’”

It isn’t clear which version of the “Secret Wars” the director is talking about — the 1984 saw different heroes and villains join the fight in the Battleworld, and the 2015 plot merges the classic Earth-616 universe with the Ultimate Universe. Regardless which version gets potentially adapted, it will still be the movie of dreams of every Marvel and superhero fan.

While the idea is very promising and will definitely eclipse the “Avengers: Infinity War” box office numbers, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige did reveal that the idea wouldn’t happen anytime soon.

“It would be years away,” Feige said in an interview with Vulture in February.

“We’ve announced everything through 2019, so none of those would be adjusted.”

New Marvel movies planned until 2025

While an X-Men, Avengers movie crossover may not happen soon, Feige did confirm that the studio is already planning for new Marvel movies until 2025. However, he did not reveal anymore details about the upcoming movies or superhero storylines.

"We’re always thinking ahead. Just when people think they can pin us down, we go somewhere else and that’s going to happen again after ‘Infinity War’ in the build-up to the next Avengers film,” he told AP News.

“And we had meetings earlier today about 2024 and 2025.”

