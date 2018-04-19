'Avengers: Infinity War' spoilers: Terrible first act of Thanos

By @sachintrivedig on
Cast member Josh Brolin wears the &quot;Infinity Gauntlet&quot; at a press line for &quot;Avengers: Age of Ultron&quot;
Cast member Josh Brolin wears the "Infinity Gauntlet" at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron" during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 26, 2014. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Thanos (Josh Brolin) will prove pretty early on in “Avengers: Infinity War” that he is the biggest and the most villainous character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to a new report there’s a big death featured in the very first act of the film, which will set the tone for the rest of the movie. The following article contains spoilers.

The fans have already seen Loki (Tom Hiddleston) switching sides in the film, and standing with the members of the Black Order. He will also give the Tesseract to Thanos, and the trailers of the film show the Mad Titan crushing the object to reveal a stone, which he will place in his Infinity Gauntlet.

The switch Loki will make isn’t surprising. He has worked with the Mad Titan before, by taking command of the Chitauri army to conquer earth. The slippery character tends to switch sides, depending on who’s winning and what he has to gain by making a switch. So, joining the Black Order should not come as a surprise, but there may be more to it than just switching sides.

According to a report by ScreenGeek, the first one to die in the film will be Loki. Looks like the Mad Titan won’t wait for god of Asgard to switch sides again and betray him. The report notes that Thanos will test the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, after adding the new stone, on Loki.

The death of Loki will only be the start. Many more characters are expected to die in the upcoming film, and their deaths will be permanent in the MCU.

The fans don’t have to wait too long to see what happen in the film. “Avengers: Infinity War” will be released on April 25 in Australia. An untitled sequel if the film will be released next year.

Related
Join the Discussion
Bitcoin price surges this week with Ethereum, BTC Cash, Ripple
Woolworths blames IT outage for checkout counters shutdown
Is mediatech the new fintech?
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Move over Canada and EU, Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan prepares for Rick
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
‘Outlander’ season 4: Pictures of Frasers Ridge
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 20 'Judgment Day' spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 ‘Outside the Lines’ spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 spoilers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th: Toyah suspects Simon of stealing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car