'Avengers: Infinity War' spoilers: Terrible first act of Thanos

Thanos (Josh Brolin) will prove pretty early on in “Avengers: Infinity War” that he is the biggest and the most villainous character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to a new report there’s a big death featured in the very first act of the film, which will set the tone for the rest of the movie. The following article contains spoilers.

The fans have already seen Loki (Tom Hiddleston) switching sides in the film, and standing with the members of the Black Order. He will also give the Tesseract to Thanos, and the trailers of the film show the Mad Titan crushing the object to reveal a stone, which he will place in his Infinity Gauntlet.

The switch Loki will make isn’t surprising. He has worked with the Mad Titan before, by taking command of the Chitauri army to conquer earth. The slippery character tends to switch sides, depending on who’s winning and what he has to gain by making a switch. So, joining the Black Order should not come as a surprise, but there may be more to it than just switching sides.

According to a report by ScreenGeek, the first one to die in the film will be Loki. Looks like the Mad Titan won’t wait for god of Asgard to switch sides again and betray him. The report notes that Thanos will test the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, after adding the new stone, on Loki.

The death of Loki will only be the start. Many more characters are expected to die in the upcoming film, and their deaths will be permanent in the MCU.

The fans don’t have to wait too long to see what happen in the film. “Avengers: Infinity War” will be released on April 25 in Australia. An untitled sequel if the film will be released next year.