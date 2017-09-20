Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes

Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel "fears" 19-year-old Red Bull prodigy Max Verstappen, according to the British press that covers Formula One. During Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, Vettel crashed out of the first lap after a three-car crash which also involved teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Verstappen.

The incident was the latest highlight in the budding rivalry between Vettel and Verstappen. While Sunday's race was the first time the pair lined up on the frontrow, they've had several run-ins -- especially at Brazil and Mexico in 2016. At Interlagos, Vettel was heard complaining furiously over the team radio with regards to Verstappen's driving.

After fending off a tough challenge from the Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, Vettel clinched his career 49th pole position Saturday and was primed to overtake Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One World Championship table. In the first lap Sunday, Vettel and Verstappen made ordinary starts but Raikkonen made the perfect launch and was ready to head up the inside of the front row. Just then, a horrific crash meant both Ferrari drivers were eliminated in the first lap of a race in the Maranello marque’s 68-year F1 history. The Scuderia now trail Mercedes by a whopping 102 points in the constructors’ table.

Does Sebastian Vettel fear Max Verstappen?

According to renowned F1 reporter Kevin Eason, the incidents at Singapore validated the notion that Vettel "fears" Verstappen. “In Formula 1 there is one driver that Seb respects and that’s Lewis. But there’s one that he actually fears and that’s Max. And I don’t quite know why. Max has got right under his skin. As soon as Sebastian knew Max was next to him on the grid the collywobbles were going. I’m sure he looked across at that Red Bull car and thought ‘whatever happens today, he’s not going past me’. I think that helped trigger the whole incident," Eason told Sky Sports F1.

In the post-race press conference, Verstappen was among those to question Vettel's tactics in a race in which he could have regained the world title lead. “If you are fighting for the world championship you shouldn’t take those risks squeezing someone that much. You can see what happens.”

The 2017 Formula One season moves to Sepang International Circuit for the Malaysian Grand Prix between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. With six races left, Vettel trails Hamilton by 28 points.