F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1

Australian Daniel Ricciardo edged out Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel Friday for the top spot in the first Formula one free practice for the Singapore Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver has amassed a total of 144 FIA World Championship points, courtesy of his victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the last week of June.

Besides the victory at Baku City Circuit, Ricciardo has finished on the podium on five seperate occasions -- making him the fourth most successful driver of the 2017 Formula One season. Ricciardo, 28, trails only world championship leader Lewis Hamilton (238 points), Vettel (235 points) and Valtteri Bottas (197 points).

In the session the last 90 minutes, Ricciardo registered the fastest lap (1:42.489) during his second flying lap on his second set of ultra-soft tyres. He clocked the fastest lap with nearly 30 minutes left in the session. Vettel, also on his second set on ultra-soft tyres, posted a lap that was 0.109 seconds slower but just about enough to deny Max Verstappen, the other Red Bull driver, the second fastest time.

Singapore Grand Prix: Can Vettel regain lead in title race?

As aptly explained by ESPN, Vettel would be eager to reclaim the FIA World Championship lead after losing the top spot to Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix. "Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel waited until the final 20 minutes of the session before splitting the Red Bulls and slotting into second place. For the first time in 2017 the German does not lead the drivers' championship but is widely expected to still be the man to beat on Sunday.

The report added that Hamilton would be chasing his third consecutive Grand Prix victory after back-to-back wins at Spa and Monza. "Lewis Hamilton, who is searching for a hat-trick of wins after claiming maximum points in Spa and Monza, was fourth quickest, 0.415s off the Red Bull's pace. Hamilton lead for much of the early part of the session but was unable to improve after being demoted to fourth."

The 2017 Formula One season returns with the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Circuit this weekend. Nico Rosberg prevailed in last year's race, the first in Singapore since the inaugural race in 2008. Hamilton and Vettel will resume their rivalry for the Formula One World Championship.