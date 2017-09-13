Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1

By @saihoops on
Valtteri Bottas, Russian Grand Prix
Formula One - F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai, China - 7/4/17 - Mercedes Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (L) of Finland arrives at his garage during the first practice session. Reuters / Aly Song

Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has signed a new one-year contract to race for the German team in the 2018 Formula One season. The Finn earned a starting spot with Mercedes after reigning Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg retired at the end of the 2016 season.

Besides winning two races in his first year with the Silver Arrows, Bottas has finished an additional seven times on the podium for a total of 197 FIA World Championship points. With victories at Sochi Circuit and the Red Bull Ring, Bottas threatened to make the two-horse world championship race between teammate Lewis Hamilton (238 points) and Sebastian Vettel (235 points) into a three-way affair. 

Toto Wolff, the executive director at Mercedes F1, had previously emphasised on a wait-and-watch approach with Bottas, with regards to a contract extension. However, the Finn's impressive run has given the German team enough reason to give Bottas a permanent seat Lewis Hamilton.

Valtteri Bottas to drive for Mercedes in 2018

“We gave Valtteri a big challenge this year: joining the team at the eleventh hour, stepping up to the forefront of F1 and pairing with the sport’s best driver as his team-mate. With that in mind, his results have been probably even more impressive,” Wolff said via a statement after re-signing Bottas. 

“For our team, the bonus factors are the respect and sportsmanship that have grown between our two drivers. The chemistry and dynamic between Valtteri and Lewis work and are what we need to take the fight to our competitors," added Wolff. 

Bottas and Mercedes are yet to commit beyond the 2018 season. “As a driver, I’ve been able to learn and grow massively, and we have already enjoyed some really good moments this season that I will never forget. I’ve been very impressed by the mentality, commitment and the team spirit this team holds. Partnering Lewis has also been really good, and I’m enjoying the respect we have and the will to push this team forward together," Bottas said Wednesday. 

The 2017 Formula One season returns with the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Circuit this weekend. Nico Rosberg prevailed in last year's race, the first in Singapore since the inaugural race in 2008. Hamilton and Vettel will resume their rivalry for the Formula One World Championship.

Related
Join the Discussion
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4 filming Ross and Dwight Enys scene
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers discuss premiere episode in behind-the-scenes video
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 1 live stream: 'White People Renovating Houses'
Rebel Wilson wins Australia's biggest ever defamation payout
'The 100' season 5: Henry Ian Cusick's take on what's coming
‘The 100’ season 5: Marcus changed in the bunker
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3: 'All bets are off'
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 preview video
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car