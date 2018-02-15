'Scorpion' season 4 episode 17 'Dumbster Fire' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
Scorpion
(Bottom L-R) Cast members Robert Patrick, Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee, (top L-R) executive producer Alex Kurtzman, CEO of Scorpion Computer Services Walter O'Brien, and writer Nick Santora of the new series "Scorpion" participate in a panel during CBS network's portion of the 2014 Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2014. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

"Scorpion" series, starring Katharine McPhee (Paige Dineen), Jadyn Wong (Happy Quinn), Ari Stidham (Sylvester "Sly" Dodd), Eddie Kaye Thomas (Toby Curtis) and Elyes Gabel (Walter O'Brien), will have a new episode titled "Dumbster Fire," which will air in the US on Feb. 26. The upcoming episode will show Team Scorpion turning into knuckleheads and it's up to Paige to simplify things for them.

Spoiler alert! This article contains additional 'Scorpion' spoilers 2018. Read on if you would like to know what happens on 'Dumbster Fire.'

A CBS press release states that "Scorpion" season 4, episode 17 will feature Team Scorpion's geniuses having impaired mental faculties, turning them into knuckleheads. It's up to Paige to help them and simplify the science that is too complicated for them now. They must figure things out as soon as they can because they have to prevent someone from creating a black hole. Meanwhile, Sylvester and Florence (Tina Majorino) will grow closer in this episode, especially when she helps him out with a special project. Sanford Bookstaver directed this episode, which was written by Aadrita Mukerji.

'Dumbster Fire' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the guest stars that will appear in "Dumbster Fire" are Paige Stark (Amy Stark), Vik Sahay (Raja Bhatt) and Jim Shipley (Greg). The other members of the "Scorpion" cast 2018 including Riley B. Smith (Ralph Dineen) and Robert Patrick (Agent Cabe Gallo), will also be seen with them. 

'Scorpion' episodes: 'Nerd, Wind and Fire' and 'Dork Day Afternoon'

The episode prior to "Dumbster Fire" was "Nerd, Wind and Fire" and it aired on Feb. 5 on CBS. It showed Team Scorpion postponing Valentine's Day celebrations to rescue a pilot and a doctor who must treat a critically-injured patient. Unfortunately, their helicopter crashed into an incomplete building. Walter had to use a makeshift zipline to reach the helicopter as Toby tried to keep the victims alive. 

Meanwhile, Happy and Toby waited for the results of their fertility tests. They found out that Toby has sertoli cell-only syndrome and it will cost a lot of money to treat it. As for Paige, she had influenza and Florence helped to treat her. She also told Paige that she's not romantically interested in Walter. It turns out that she and Sly are actually starting to develop feelings for each other. He even tried to woo her by writing her a song. Scott Sullivan wrote this episode, which was directed by Bethany Rooney.

The "Scorpion" TV show airs in Australia on Network Ten Channel One during Sundays at 7:30 pm AEDT. It airs on CBS on Mondays from 10-11 pm ET/PT. The episode after "Dumbster Fire" is "Dork Day Afternoon" and it will air on March 5. Stay tuned for more "Scorpion" season 4 spoilers featuring Walter, Paige, Happy, Toby, Sly, Ralph and Cabe.

