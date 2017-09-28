'Scorpion' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Team Scorpion prevents an extinction event

(Bottom L-R) Cast members Robert Patrick, Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee, (top L-R) executive producer Alex Kurtzman, CEO of Scorpion Computer Services Walter O'Brien, and writer Nick Santora of the new series "Scorpion" participate in a panel during CBS network's portion of the 2014 Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2014.

(Bottom L-R) Cast members Robert Patrick, Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee, (top L-R) executive producer Alex Kurtzman, CEO of Scorpion Computer Services Walter O'Brien, and writer Nick Santora of the new series "Scorpion" participate in a panel during CBS network's portion of the 2014 Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2014. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

"Scorpion," starring Robert Patrick as Agent Cabe Gallo, Katharine McPhee as Paige Dineen, Elyes Gabel as Walter O'Brien, Jadyn Wong as Happy Quinn and Eddie Kaye Thomas as Toby Curtis, will have an upcoming episode titled "More Extinction," which will air in the US on Oct. 2. It will feature Team Scorpion working together to prevent an extinction event that threatens humanity. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler alert! This update contains 'Scorpion' spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens on 'More Extinction.'

A CBS press release states that "Scorpion" season 4, episode 2 will show the team continuing to work with their nemesis Mark Collins (Josh Leonard) to prevent an event that could make humanity extinct. Meanwhile, Agent Cabe will make a difficult last-minute decision which could lead to the end of his career. This episode was directed by Sam Hill and written by Nicholas Wootton and Nick Santora.

A preview video of "More Extinction" was uploaded on Youtube by televisionpromosdb. It shows Happy and Toby trying to hijack a helicopter. This is still part of their mission to prevent the end of the earth. However, it's unclear if Happy really has a lot of experience flying one.

'More Extinction' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), guest stars that will appear in "More Extinction" include Kristof Konrad (Manager Anton Eksteritsky), Ondrej Habinak (General Andropov), Vic Bagratuni (Valet Slava Pratatsky), Urs Inauen (Pilot), Polina Boyd (Instructor), Christopher Ross Martin (Guard) and Carolina Gutierrez (Exerciser #1). The other "Scorpion" TV series cast members such as Ari Stidham (Sylvester Dodd), Riley B. Smith (Ralph Dineen) and Anil Kumar (Carson), will join them in this episode.

'Scorpion' episodes: 'Extinction,' 'Grow a Deer, A Female Deer' and 'Nuke Kids on the Block'

The episode before "More Extinction" was the "Scorpion" season 4 premiere titled "Extinction." It aired in the US on Monday. The episode showed the start of the cooperation between Team Scorpion and Mark Collins. Meanwhile, Paige and Walter navigate their new relationship. "More Extinction" also featured the Team Scorpion singing "Everything Is Absolutely Genius." It was written by Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton and directed by Sam Hill. This episode follows the "Scorpion" season 3 finale titled "Scorp Family Robinson," which showed the team getting stranded on a deserted island.

"Scorpion" TV airs every Sunday at 7:30 pm in Australia on Network Ten's Channel ONE. It also airs every Monday at 10-11 pm ET/PT on CBS in the US. The episodes after "More Extinction" are "Grow a Deer, A Female Deer," which airs in the US on Oct. 9 and "Nuke Kids on the Block," which airs on Oct. 16.

Watch the 'Scorpion' videos below: