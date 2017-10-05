'Scorpion' season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Team Scorpion recreates a deer's womb

By @JanSSS8 on
Scorpion
A man walks past an billboard of the TV show Scorpion the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014. Reuters/Carlo Allegri

"Scorpion 3" starring Elyes Gabel as Walter O'Brien, Eddie Kaye Thomas as Toby Curtis, Robert Patrick as Agent Cabe Gallo, Jadyn Wong as Happy Quinn and Katharine McPhee as Paige Dineen, will have a new episode titled "Grow a Deer, A Female Deer," which will air on Oct. 9 in the US. It will show Team Scorpion recreating a deer's womb to save its life as well as its baby's. 

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'Scorpion' spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens on 'Grow a Deer, A Female Deer.'

According to a CBS press release, "Scorpion" season 4, episode 3 will feature Agent Gallo's team working together to save a pregnant endangered deer that almost got killed by poachers. They will recreate the deer's womb to save it and its baby. Meanwhile, Toby and Happy will discuss their family's future. 

A preview of the episode was posted on televisionpromosdb's YouTube channel. It shows the team racing against time to bring the deer to a sanctuary. Unfortunately, they also have to deal with a number of poachers who are determined to get back the deer at all costs. "Grow a Deer, A Female Deer" was directed by Milan Cheylov and written by Nick Santora and David Foster.

'Grow a Deer, A Female Deer' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode include Joe Boccia Jr. (Josh), Kegn Matungulu (Poacher #2), Constance Ejuma (Adissa), Joshua Uduma (Poacher #3), Nefe Iredia (Veterinarian), Niyi Oni (Poacher #1) and Tarnue Massaquoi (Solomon). They will be joined by other members of the "Scorpion" cast such as Nikki Castillo (Patty), Reiko Aylesworth (Allie), Riley B. Smith (Ralph Dineen) and Ari Stidham (Sylvester "Sly" Dodd).

'Scorpion' episodes: 'More Extinction' and 'Nuke Kids on the Block'

The episode prior to "Grow a Deer, A Female Deer" was  "More Extinction," which aired in the US on Oct. 2. It was directed by Sam Hill and written by Nicholas Wootton and Nick Santora. It featured Team Scorpion working with Mark Collins (Joshua Leonard) to save the world. They raided a luxury Russian resort for the military higher-ups in order to obtain supplies that they will use for their planned cloud seeding.

They intended to make it snow and have it freeze over the threatened area. Eventually, Collins was able to trick Agent Cabe and escape. The team found out that Collins really planned to use the extinction event to flee from their clutches. Unfortunately, Cabe got arrested because of it. Paige and Walter also reconciled and Happy made Sly a wedding ring.

The "Scorpion" TV show airs at 7:30 pm on Sundays in Australia's Network Ten Channel ONE. It also airs at 10-11 pm ET/PT every Monday in the US on CBS. The episode after "Grow a Deer, A Female Deer" is "Nuke Kids on the Block," which airs in the US on Oct. 16. Stay tuned for more "Scorpion" updates.

Related
Join the Discussion
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
NBA All-Star game will no longer feature East vs West
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Nick Kyrgios redeems himself a year after China Open meltdown
Nick Kyrgios redeems himself a year after China Open meltdown
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Mission Impossible 6’: Leaked picture of Tom Cruise performing stunt
‘Terminator 6’: Arnold ready for ‘grinding’ night shoots
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers discuss episode 4
‘Glee’ star Mark Salling pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Cast members start costume fitting
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast members share pictures
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Team Scorpion recreates a deer's womb
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car