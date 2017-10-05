'Scorpion' season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Team Scorpion recreates a deer's womb

"Scorpion 3" starring Elyes Gabel as Walter O'Brien, Eddie Kaye Thomas as Toby Curtis, Robert Patrick as Agent Cabe Gallo, Jadyn Wong as Happy Quinn and Katharine McPhee as Paige Dineen, will have a new episode titled "Grow a Deer, A Female Deer," which will air on Oct. 9 in the US. It will show Team Scorpion recreating a deer's womb to save its life as well as its baby's.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'Scorpion' spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens on 'Grow a Deer, A Female Deer.'

According to a CBS press release, "Scorpion" season 4, episode 3 will feature Agent Gallo's team working together to save a pregnant endangered deer that almost got killed by poachers. They will recreate the deer's womb to save it and its baby. Meanwhile, Toby and Happy will discuss their family's future.

A preview of the episode was posted on televisionpromosdb's YouTube channel. It shows the team racing against time to bring the deer to a sanctuary. Unfortunately, they also have to deal with a number of poachers who are determined to get back the deer at all costs. "Grow a Deer, A Female Deer" was directed by Milan Cheylov and written by Nick Santora and David Foster.

'Grow a Deer, A Female Deer' stars

The guest stars that will appear in this episode include Joe Boccia Jr. (Josh), Kegn Matungulu (Poacher #2), Constance Ejuma (Adissa), Joshua Uduma (Poacher #3), Nefe Iredia (Veterinarian), Niyi Oni (Poacher #1) and Tarnue Massaquoi (Solomon). They will be joined by other members of the "Scorpion" cast such as Nikki Castillo (Patty), Reiko Aylesworth (Allie), Riley B. Smith (Ralph Dineen) and Ari Stidham (Sylvester "Sly" Dodd).

'Scorpion' episodes: 'More Extinction' and 'Nuke Kids on the Block'

The episode prior to "Grow a Deer, A Female Deer" was "More Extinction," which aired in the US on Oct. 2. It was directed by Sam Hill and written by Nicholas Wootton and Nick Santora. It featured Team Scorpion working with Mark Collins (Joshua Leonard) to save the world. They raided a luxury Russian resort for the military higher-ups in order to obtain supplies that they will use for their planned cloud seeding.

They intended to make it snow and have it freeze over the threatened area. Eventually, Collins was able to trick Agent Cabe and escape. The team found out that Collins really planned to use the extinction event to flee from their clutches. Unfortunately, Cabe got arrested because of it. Paige and Walter also reconciled and Happy made Sly a wedding ring.

The "Scorpion" TV show airs at 7:30 pm on Sundays in Australia's Network Ten Channel ONE. It also airs at 10-11 pm ET/PT every Monday in the US on CBS. The episode after "Grow a Deer, A Female Deer" is "Nuke Kids on the Block," which airs in the US on Oct. 16. Stay tuned for more "Scorpion" updates.