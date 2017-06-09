Samsung Galaxy Note 8 readying to battle Apple iPhone 8 and LG V30; Expected release date is late-August

Samsung reportedly is in no hurry to release its Note 8 smartphone. 2016’s Note 7 disaster has made the South Korean tech giant cautious about its releases. Hence, it won’t be rushing the release of the high-stakes device.

Latest reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could release in late August. The company has a preference for the IFA show that is held every year in the month of August in Berlin. The Note 7 was however released early-August in 2016. Then reports suggested that Samsung rushed the release of the ill-fated handset to get ahead of Apple’s iPhone release in September. There is a lot of pressure on Samsung as Apple will be celebrating its iPhone’s 10th anniversary with a stunning iPhone 8.

As far as specs of the Galaxy Note 8 are concerned, the premium handset is expected to sport a 6.3-inch bezel-less display 18.5-to-9 or larger length-to-width screen ratio and dual rear cameras with 12MP and 13MP lenses. The Note 8 will also face stiff completion from the upcoming LG V30 and the Google Pixel 2 phones. Due to some major releases slated for this year, timing is of essence, writes CNET. In another report it has been stated that Samsung is testing its upcoming smartphone on Android Nougat 7.1.1 and not Android O.

This suggests that the company wants to steer clear from the iPhone 8 release, and not wait for the Android O OS to come to the market. The dual-camera system will be a big deal as iPhone 7 Plus has been praised for its dual cameras. Thus, there is going to be a tough competition between Samsung and Apple, something that the whole tech world wants to witness again and again. Who will have the last laugh? A leaked image has surprised everybody due to a lack of fingerprint scanner on the phone.

This could mean Samsung is embedding the scanner under the Note 8 display. A curved display, similar to the Galaxy S8, is also expected, writes Express. Such a display will cover the entire front of the smartphone. The display is also said to include the QHD+ Infinity Display. As per many leaksters, the unique S Pen may also be upgraded to feature a built-in vibrator. Users may be able to use the Find My Mobile app in Galaxy devices to locate the S Pen. Stay tuned for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.