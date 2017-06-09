Samsung Galaxy Note 8 readying to battle Apple iPhone 8 and LG V30; Expected release date is late-August

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Samsung
Customers shop at a Samsung mobile store inside a shopping mall in New Delhi, April 5, 2016. Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee

Samsung reportedly is in no hurry to release its Note 8 smartphone. 2016’s Note 7 disaster has made the South Korean tech giant cautious about its releases. Hence, it won’t be rushing the release of the high-stakes device.

Latest reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could release in late August. The company has a preference for the IFA show that is held every year in the month of August in Berlin. The Note 7 was however released early-August in 2016. Then reports suggested that Samsung rushed the release of the ill-fated handset to get ahead of Apple’s iPhone release in September. There is a lot of pressure on Samsung as Apple will be celebrating its iPhone’s 10th anniversary with a stunning iPhone 8.

As far as specs of the Galaxy Note 8 are concerned, the premium handset is expected to sport a 6.3-inch bezel-less display 18.5-to-9 or larger length-to-width screen ratio and dual rear cameras with 12MP and 13MP lenses. The Note 8 will also face stiff completion from the upcoming LG V30 and the Google Pixel 2 phones. Due to some major releases slated for this year, timing is of essence, writes CNET. In another report it has been stated that Samsung is testing its upcoming smartphone on Android Nougat 7.1.1 and not Android O.

This suggests that the company wants to steer clear from the iPhone 8 release, and not wait for the Android O OS to come to the market. The dual-camera system will be a big deal as iPhone 7 Plus has been praised for its dual cameras. Thus, there is going to be a tough competition between Samsung and Apple, something that the whole tech world wants to witness again and again. Who will have the last laugh? A leaked image has surprised everybody due to a lack of fingerprint scanner on the phone.

This could mean Samsung is embedding the scanner under the Note 8 display. A curved display, similar to the Galaxy S8, is also expected, writes Express. Such a display will cover the entire front of the smartphone. The display is also said to include the QHD+ Infinity Display. As per many leaksters, the unique S Pen may also be upgraded to feature a built-in vibrator. Users may be able to use the Find My Mobile app in Galaxy devices to locate the S Pen. Stay tuned for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Related
Join the Discussion
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal on Dominic Thiem: 'He has huge potential to tap'
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5 release date: Series ‘will be out at the end of the year’
'Better Call Saul' Season 3 episode 9 'Fall' spoilers
‘Poldark’ season 3: Eleanor Tomlinson to answer fan questions
'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' cast gets a feisty nerd hacker in Tala Ashe
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Azazel remains on the loose in 'You Are Not Your Own' [VIDEOS]
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 'You Are Not Your Own' spoilers
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Emmit meets up with Gloria to talk about things in 'Aporia'
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 'Aporia' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car