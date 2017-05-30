Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Massive display, dual rear cameras, display-embedded fingerprint scanner, reveals new leak

A sales assistant uses her mobile phone next to the company logos of Apple and Samsung at a store in Hefei, Anhui province September 10, 2014. Reuters/Jianan Yu

If latest reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be the largest flagship handset from the South Korean tech giant, with only 2013’s Galaxy Mega matching its size. A new leak has reportedly uncovered the first video of the smartphone’s front panel. The display shown is a massive 6.3 inches.

It is 0.6 inches larger than the Note 7. However, the panel shown in the leaked video is quite similar to Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The leak also shows an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, something that LG G6 has already adopted and Apple may replicate the same for its iPhone 8. As already stated in a previous article, the Note 8 will address two shortcomings in the S8 and S8 Plus smartphones. Firstly, the fingerprint scanner won’t be beside the rear camera but will be embedded into the display. Secondly, the Note 8 will come with dual-cameras as various reports have mentioned.

The dual-camera feature was dropped at the last moment from the S8 and S8 Plus handsets. It must however be mentioned that leaks must be taken with a pinch of salt. Samsunbg is definitely setting a design standard that both Apple iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 2 smartphones will be happy to match, writes Forbes. The latest video leak was reported by SamMobile. Last week a YouTuber shared a video showing a 3D-printed model of the upcoming smartphone. The recent leak has allegedly shown the front glass panel.

The phone will reportedly have the bezel-free Infinity Display. It may also have a 6.3-inch QHD Display and 12MP+13MP dual-camera setup on the rear of the smartphone. The fingerprint scanner, as already mentioned, could be integrated into the display. It was previously mentioned that the smartphone could have a body display ratio that will be more than 83 percent of both Galaxy S8 smartphones. It is also rumoured that the US version will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and outside US, it will have the Exynos 8895 chipset.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for a fix to the frustrating Galaxy S8 Bluetooth problem. The fix is reportedly on the way. As per numerous complaints on various forums, users are having a tough time in maintaining a smooth Bluetooth connection to their headphones, head units and speakers. An update that fixes this problem has reportedly been rolled out in United Arab Emirates and may soon hit other countries. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and other handsets.

