Sacramento Kings secure Dave Joerger, Vlade Divac for three more years

By @saihoops on
Sacramento Kings, Dave Joerger, Vlade Divac
Mar 19, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger reacts to his team during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im

The Sacramento Kings have a made a long-term commitment to head coach Dave Joerger and general manager Vlade Divac, agreeing to keep both in town through the 2019-20 season. Besides extending Divac's tenure, the Kings have picked up the fourth year option on Joerger's contract. 

“I am so excited to continue to build this team with incredible partners and want to thank Vivek and the entire Sacramento Kings organisation for their support. Together, from ownership to the front office to Dave and his team, we’re unified in our vision for the future of this franchise. I look forward to the hard work and fun ahead as we strive to make Sacramento proud," said Divac, who spent six seasons as the starting centre for the Sacramento Kings between 1998-99 and 2003-04. 

Prior to February's DeMarcus Cousins trade, the Kings front office came under the flak for constantly chopping and changing the coaching staff. The Kings fired the likes of Paul Westphal, Keith Smart, Mike Malone, Tyrone Corbin and George Karl before hiring Joerger at the start of the 2016-17 season. 

Dave Joerger committed to building culture in Sacramento

In a statement released by the Kings, Joerger stressed that the franchise was headed in the right direction. “It is a great time to be in Sacramento and I’m thrilled by the opportunity to continue working alongside Vlade and the entire Kings organisation. Together, we are bonded as a group focused on working hard and developing our team.”

After missing the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, the Kings aren't expected to return to the postseason in the near future. However, the franchise is headed in a new direction --  after accumulating an impressive list of young talent that features De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein and Justin Jackson, among others. The King also acquired veterans George Hill and Zach Randolph this offseason. Several analysts expect the Kings to be a force in the Western Conference after a few years of player development. 

Dave Joerger joined the Sacrament Kings after three successful years as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, where he registered a 147-99 win-loss record. He also guided the team to playoff berths in each of his three seasons, besides helping the likes of Marc Gasol and Mike Conley turn into All-Stars.

The 2017-18 NBA season gets underway in a few weeks. The Kings will play their first NBA preseason game when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Coach Joerger is expected to give rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox the keys to the offense. 

