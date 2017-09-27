Zach LaVine injury update: Chicago Bulls guard working towards return

By @saihoops on
Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine injury update
Jan 28, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick (6) at Target Center. USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel

Zach LaVine, recovering from an ALC tear in his left knee, won't be able to participate in five-on-five practice drills until at least mid-November. The third-year guard worked the Chicago Bulls coaching staff Tuesday but could not take part in scrimmages with his new teammates. 

In June, the Bulls acquired LaVine, second-year point guard Kris Dunn and rookie forward Lauri Markkanen (drafted No. 7 overall) as part of a blockbuster trade that sent All-Star Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 draft pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the No. 16 overall pick, Tom Thibodeau and the Timberwolves selected centre Justin Patton, the reigning Big East Rookie of the Year.

Fred Hoiberg, coach of the Bulls, conducted the team's first official practice session on Tuesday. After scrimmages, Hoiberg spoke candidly about LaVine's health and the team's expectations from the guard. "He's doing a lot of things. Basically on a 1-on-0 workout he has no restrictions. He's doing a lot of extra running. He's been a monster in the weight room, he's putting up a lot of weight, which shows the strength of that leg is probably where it needs to be.

"But as far as letting that graft fully mature, generally from what we understand from our doctors is it takes a full nine months. Which would put us really in the middle of November before he would be cleared for any type of contact, so I do think it's safe to say he won't be with us on opening night but he's making great progress," said Hoiberg, via ESPN.

Zach LaVine expected to be big part of Chicago’s future

LaVine, who tore his ACL on Feb. 3 in a defeat against the Detroit Pistons, acknowledged Monday that his vertical and speed haven't been affected by the injury.

"This was my first pre-draft workout, right after the combine, so they had all my measurements here. My three-quarter sprint is faster than what it was. My first 10-meter sprint is faster. My standing vertical is higher. My one-step vertical is higher off two feet. It's been coming along really well. I was pretty surprised a couple times, like 'Oh wow, it's higher than what it was.' As long as I can keep progressing at this rate, you know, I'm going to be back doing better than I was before."

The Bulls will begin their preseason with a trip to New Orleans Pelicans next Tuesday. With Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo out of the door, the new-looks Bulls roster will feature Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, second-year forward Denzel Valentine and Bobby Portis, among others.

Zach LaVine averaged a career-high tally of 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his third year for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Many analysts expect the athletic guard to become an All-Star calibre player in the future. LaVine is already a two-time winner of the annual NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Stay tuned for the latest Zach LaVine injury update.

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Melbourne United ready to shock OKC Thunder in NBA preseason
Carmelo Anthony ready to play power forward for OKC Thunder
Ben Simmons joins fellow athletes in slamming Donald Trump
Floyd Mayweather says he 'took it easy' on Conor McGregor
Zach LaVine injury update: Chicago Bulls guard working towards return
Zach LaVine injury update: Chicago Bulls guard working towards return
Diego Costa writes touching farewell message to Chelsea fans
Diego Costa writes touching farewell message to Chelsea fans
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Leaders rally their forces
‘Vikings’ season 6: Pictures from the set
'Days of Our Lives' fan fave returns to the soap
'Designated Survivor' season 2: Enter the new White House characters
'General Hospital' spoilers for Sept. 27-29: Nelle gets ambushed
'General Hospital' Sept. 27-29 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 key art: Significance of the wolf
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4 poster released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car