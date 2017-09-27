Zach LaVine injury update: Chicago Bulls guard working towards return

Zach LaVine, recovering from an ALC tear in his left knee, won't be able to participate in five-on-five practice drills until at least mid-November. The third-year guard worked the Chicago Bulls coaching staff Tuesday but could not take part in scrimmages with his new teammates.

In June, the Bulls acquired LaVine, second-year point guard Kris Dunn and rookie forward Lauri Markkanen (drafted No. 7 overall) as part of a blockbuster trade that sent All-Star Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 draft pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the No. 16 overall pick, Tom Thibodeau and the Timberwolves selected centre Justin Patton, the reigning Big East Rookie of the Year.

Fred Hoiberg, coach of the Bulls, conducted the team's first official practice session on Tuesday. After scrimmages, Hoiberg spoke candidly about LaVine's health and the team's expectations from the guard. "He's doing a lot of things. Basically on a 1-on-0 workout he has no restrictions. He's doing a lot of extra running. He's been a monster in the weight room, he's putting up a lot of weight, which shows the strength of that leg is probably where it needs to be.

"But as far as letting that graft fully mature, generally from what we understand from our doctors is it takes a full nine months. Which would put us really in the middle of November before he would be cleared for any type of contact, so I do think it's safe to say he won't be with us on opening night but he's making great progress," said Hoiberg, via ESPN.

Zach LaVine expected to be big part of Chicago’s future

LaVine, who tore his ACL on Feb. 3 in a defeat against the Detroit Pistons, acknowledged Monday that his vertical and speed haven't been affected by the injury.

"This was my first pre-draft workout, right after the combine, so they had all my measurements here. My three-quarter sprint is faster than what it was. My first 10-meter sprint is faster. My standing vertical is higher. My one-step vertical is higher off two feet. It's been coming along really well. I was pretty surprised a couple times, like 'Oh wow, it's higher than what it was.' As long as I can keep progressing at this rate, you know, I'm going to be back doing better than I was before."

The Bulls will begin their preseason with a trip to New Orleans Pelicans next Tuesday. With Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo out of the door, the new-looks Bulls roster will feature Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, second-year forward Denzel Valentine and Bobby Portis, among others.

Zach LaVine averaged a career-high tally of 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his third year for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Many analysts expect the athletic guard to become an All-Star calibre player in the future. LaVine is already a two-time winner of the annual NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Stay tuned for the latest Zach LaVine injury update.