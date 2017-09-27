Melbourne United ready to shock OKC Thunder in NBA preseason

By @saihoops on
Melbourne United, the former four-time NBL champions, are ready to make an impact against Oklahoma City Thunder during next week's NBA preseason game. Melbourne United, Sydney Kings and Brisbane Bullets would be travelling to the United States to face the Thunder, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns, respectively. 

The landmark trip will mark the first time Australian clubs have faced off their NBA counterparts, since the Perth Wildcats battled the Houston Rockets in the 1995 McDonald’s Championship in London. 

Melbourne United will be facing Oklahoma City Thunder, the latest NBA Super Team which boasts of a collection of All-Stars that include reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Despite the daunting task facing them, Boomers legend and former coach Chris Anstey has encouraged Melbourne United to "seize the day" and leave a lasting impact. 

“It will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for some of those (United) guys. There will be a bit of learning on the fly, but it will be an incredible experience for every one of the players who go over and compete against an NBA club," Anstey was quoted as saying by The Herald Sun.

While acknowledging that the Thunder would prove too talented for United, Anstey said that the NBL teams will be a blazing a trail for the future of Australian basketball. “They (OKC) won’t take it easy, if anything they’ll think we have no right going over and playing them and wanting to kick our a*** I imagine. I think the exposure and the cross pollination for Australian fans is incredible. It’s a fantastic first step toward the bigger picture, being to get an NBA team here to at least play a preseason game.”

The Sydney Kings will kick off the NBL to America trip when they face the Utah Jazz on Monday (Tuesday in Australia). The Jazz lineup features Joe Ingles and Dante Exum, a pair of Australians. Melbourne United will face Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Oct. 8 (Monday in Australia).

The trip will conclude with a game between Brisbane Bullets and Phoenix Suns on Friday, Oct. 13 (Saturday in Australia). All games will be broadcasted live on ESPN and NBA League Pass.

