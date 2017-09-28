Carmelo Anthony trade: Knicks wanted Tristan Thompson from Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) fights for possession with Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) and guard Marcus Smart (36)
May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) fights for possession with Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) and guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first half in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks tried to acquire fifth-year big man Tristan Thompson while engaging the Cleveland Cavaliers on a potential Carmelo Anthony trade. Though Knicks eventually traded Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder, teams such as the Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers were in the mix.

According to ESPN, the Cavaliers were offering nothing more than a package of Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye for Anthony. "New York asked Cleveland to include Tristan Thompson in its offer; the Cavs were steadfast in their package featuring Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye and negotiations fell apart," Cavs insider Dave McMenamin wrote in report published Wednesday.

A day after Anthony’s trade to Oklahoma City Thunder, Dwyane Wade secured a buyout with the Chicago Bulls before agreeing to reunite with LeBron James in Cleveland. After Tuesday's practice session, James admitted that he was excited at the thought of both Wade and Anthony joining him in a Cavs uniform. 

LeBron James thrilled to be reunited with Dwyane Wade

"Obviously there was a lot of speculation throughout the summer with Melo and possibly him joining us and obviously we see how that panned out. We're blessed as a franchise to be able to have a player the caliber of D-Wade join us. It's exciting."

The Cavaliers would enter the 2017-18 NBA season with a new-look roster. Besides trading Kyrie Irving, the Cavs have added point guards Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose and Jose Calderon, defensive ace Jae Crowder, second-year big man Ante Zizic, veteran forward Jeff Green and Wade, among others. Many analysts reckon this year's Cavs team is deeper and more suited to challenge the Golden State Warriors. 

LeBron James could potentially walk away from Cleveland at the end of the season. The four-time MVP is expected to decline his Player Option worth US$35 million (AU$45 million) for the 2018-19 NBA season. There has been growing chatter about James forming a Super Team in Los Angeles, where the Lakers have preserved cap space for two superstar-level free agents in 2018. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
