Roger Federer gets World No. 1 boost after Rafael Nadal injury

Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Shanghai, China - October 13, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Richard Gasquet of France. Reuters / Aly Song

World No. 2 Roger Federer will have the opportunity to close the gap on World No. 1 Rafael Nadal at next week's Swiss Indoors Basel after the Spaniard withdrew from the ATP 500 tournament. Nadal told his Facebook followers Tuesday that he would be skipping the Oct. 21-29 event owing to a knee injury.

Federer can cut Nadal's current lead to 1,460 points with an eighth career victory at Basel. Following that, Federer would have the chance to pick up another 1,000 points at the Rolex Paris Masters (Oct. 30-Nov. 5). While Nadal remains the favourite to walk out of next month's Nitto ATP Finals as the World No. 1, Federer could make a late push with victories at Basel, Paris and London.

In his statement, Nadal announced that he consulted his doctor in Spain before pulling out of the indoor event in Basel. “I sadly announce that I have to pull out of the Swiss Indoors Basel, after seeing my doctor in Spain. I am suffering from an over-stressing of the knee and the problems were already present at the tournament in Shanghai which now forces me to take a time off on advice of my doctor. 

Rafael Nadal explains decision to skip Basel event

“After two great weeks in China, with the title in Beijing and the final in Shanghai it is time for some rest. I want to send a special message to the many tennis fans in Switzerland which have always showed great support and respect also on my matches with Roger. Hope to see you next year," the 16-time Grand Slam champion wrote on his Facebook page. 
 
The tournament organisers confirmed that Federer would be slotted into the No. 1 seed. “After seeing his team doctor in Barcelona, the World No. 1 sadly had to pull out of the Swiss Indoors Basel. According to his doctors the Spaniard suffers from overstressing of the knee. The problems were already present at the tournament in Shanghai… His spot as top seed in Basel will now be taken by Roger Federer, the other dominant player of the 2017 tennis season.”

Rafael Nadal is trying to finish the year as the World No. 1 for the fourth time in his career -- after 2008, 2010 and 2013. Nadal and Federer have split the four Grand Slams of 2017, renewing their rivalry at the final stages of the career. While Federer claimed victory at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, Nadal prevailed at the French Open and U.S. Open. This past weekend, Federer extended his winning streak over Nadal to five matches after beating the Spaniard in straight sets to win the Shanghai Masters.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
