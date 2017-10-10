Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters

By @saihoops on
Sep 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany on day eight of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Roger Federer is in the middle of one of his finest seasons. After a tumultuous 2016 which ended prematurely with injuries, the Swiss Master made a tremendous start to the 2017 by capturing the Australian Open, before breezing through two weeks of Wimbledon without dropping a set.

And now, the 36-year-old Federer is hoping to cap off the season with a victory at the Shanghai Masters. "I couldn't be happier with this season to be quite honest. I'm just happy being here now and it would be nice to pick up another title and get in training and start again the next year and get more chances then," said Federer ahead of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai.

Federer needs another seven titles to become only the second player in history to win 100 ATP titles. At 93 titles, he is currently just one shy of overtaking Ivan Lendl for second-most in the Open era. Jimmy Connors still holds the record with 109 titles. "I'm not that far away (from 100 titles) it seems, but there is no point to really to think about it on a daily basis. This is something that is either going to happen or not going to happen. I'm happy I'm here, and I'm happy that I'm healthy," added Federer.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner has acknowledged that "being healthy and enjoying tournaments" takes precedence over statistical accolades. That's why Federer has employed a pick-and-choose policy in recent years, skipping the claycourt seasons to focus his energies on the more favourable grass and hard courts.

"To win tournaments is not an easy thing to do. I came to realise that obviously last year. I'm playing only the big tournaments now so you need to really be in tip-top shape and ready to go and it's just not so simple," added Federer, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world after starting 2017 as the World No. 17.

